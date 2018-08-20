Jackie Nickerson

After 10 years on reality TV and photographers tracking her every move, fans may think they know everything about Kim Kardashian West, but in a new interview for CR Fashion Book, she reveals the more modest and superstitious side of herself, including the sweet way her and husband Kanye West pay tribute to each of their late parents.

In the issue, Kardashian West, 37, dressed up as a “ghost from a simpler time” for a photo shoot by photographer Jackie Nickerson. Sher wore milk maid braids, a corseted Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood gown with voluminous sleeves and a skirt that showed off her 24-inch waist. She said in the interview this was her “easiest” shoot because she “didn’t have to suck it in.”

While this is a lot more fabric than we’re used to seeing the mogul wear, she says her soul is “kind of modest” compared her usually-revealing dressing style.

“I’m not a diva who shows up on set and has all these demands of specific angles and glam and how I want to look,” she tells the magazine. “I like doing things that aren’t me or aren’t the way that people typically see me, and I love to see that version too.”

She reveals yet another “version” of herself when she explained the special way she and husband Kanye West remember their late parents.

“I believe there are signs from the spirit world all around us,” she said. “When my dad was sick with cancer, we were laying out by his pool and I said, ‘If you die, you have to come back in the form of a bird.’ We were driving on the freeway right before his funeral and this huge flock of birds flew over the 101. Everyone stopped because it was so crazy looking. I was like, ‘There you are.'”

And to this day, she and West honor their parents through bird watching (West’s mother died in 2007). “Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows.”

While on set this particular photo shoot she said she saw one and wished she took a photo to show West.

“Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house.”

This issue is the 13th for CR Fashion Book and to celebrate, the magazine teamed up with UNICEF to help fight the ongoing global refugee crisis by setting up a GoFundMe page to raise funds and awareness. The two cover stars, Gigi Hadid and Halima Aden, both work with UNICEF as a Supporter and Ambassador, respectively.

Despite the superstition around the number 13, magazine founder Carine Roitfeld has always considered it to be a lucky number, which is why she dedicated this issue to celebrating the amazing work UNICEF does worldwide. “I am so proud to celebrate the lifesaving mission of UNICEF, especially in such a challenging year for children and refugees globally,” said Roitfeld in a statement.

So what does Kim think about superstitions? “I can be superstitious at times,” she reveals. “Like before going on an airplane. My family and I always step onto the place with the right foot first. Another superstition is that whenever we hear an ambulance, we always touch our hair. I also say a prayer that the person will be okay. I’m big on prayer and superstition together.”

The 13th issue of CR Fashion Book hits newsstands on September 13.