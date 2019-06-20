Kim Kardashian Covers Up Her Grandma’s Veins with New KKW Body Line: Watch the Amazing Results!

Image zoom Kim Kardashian's Instagram Kim Kardashian West/Instagram. Inset: Jesse Grant/Getty

Kim Kardashian West continues to demonstrate uses for her new body makeup.

The reality star, 38, posted videos to Instagram on Wednesday applying the new KKW Beauty product to her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell‘s arms.

“My grandma MJ asked me about my Body Makeup and wanted me to come over to help cover her veins,” Kardashian West wrote in a lengthy caption underneath the videos. “North & I went straight to her house & showed her exactly how to use it & I love how happy she is with the results!”

Kardashian West went on to address a possible concern for consumers: the transfer of the makeup onto clothing or furniture.

“Let’s talk about the transfer. I’ve been using body makeup for over a decade now and in my experience you either get coverage that doesn’t transfer but it’s super dry and looks fake or its the opposite and really moisturizing but completely transfers,” the cosmetics mogul explained, saying that the KKW Beauty Body Makeup is “in between” those two extremes.

“If you let it dry before putting your clothes on it transfers way less and if you set it with a translucent powder it hardly transfers at all,” she added.

When testing the product out on Campbell, 84, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said that they didn’t have a translucent powder with them, so they used a pressed powder instead, which “worked pretty good too!”

“My body foundation really evens out and corrects your skin tone and conceals veins and bruises,” she added, before concluding, “My formula is super creamy, hydrating and long lasting! I can’t wait for you guys to try the entire Body Collection launching in two days on Friday, 06.21 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty”

Last week, Kardashian West shared another demo of the product on her own legs, showing how it covered up her psoriasis.

“I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup,” she said.

Kardashian West added, “My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed.”

The star has been open about her struggles with psoriasis, a genetic condition that causes red, scaly patches on the skin.

While Kardashian West has said that it doesn’t bother her as much as it did in the past, she still hopes for a solution one day.

“Scientists are constantly researching and developing new medications to help treat it, but for now, I use a topical cortisone ointment every night before bed,” she said back in 2016. “I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m learning to just accept it as part of who I am.”