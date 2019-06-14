Kim Kardashian Covers Up Her Psoriasis Using Her New KKW Beauty Body Makeup

Kim Kardashian West may not have found a cure for her psoriasis, but she has figured out a way to mask it.

The reality star and cosmetics mogul, 38, created her own KKW Beauty Body Makeup, launching on June 21, which she uses to conceal any red marks or patches that appear during a psoriasis flare-up. Kardashian West demonstrated exactly how she applies the liquid formula on her legs in a video on Instagram and shared a candid before-and-after shot to truly show fans how effective it can be on skin conditions.

“This one shown above is the body Make Up. This is what I use most often. I don’t always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade,” Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post.

While psoriasis has been a challenge for the star, it’s something she has grown to accept.

“I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup,” Kardashian West said. “My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed.”

On the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (airing Sunday), the reality star takes a meeting with medium Anthony William, who has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, in the hopes that he can provide some guidance with her psoriasis, which she was first diagnosed with in 2011.

She’s been open on social media about struggling with the skin condition which causes red, scaly patches usually on the legs, elbows and lower back and are caused by genetics. This past year, Kardashian West revealed the psoriasis has since begun creeping up to her face.

“Psoriasis is the shits! 😂,” the star said in the caption of a selfie she shared while using an herbal ointment on the irritated lesions.

Though she isn’t bothered too much by it anymore, she does want a solution to be found.

“Scientists are constantly researching and developing new medications to help treat it, but for now, I use a topical cortisone ointment every night before bed,” Kardashian West said. “I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m learning to just accept it as part of who I am.”