Kim Kardashian West is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to seeking a cure for her psoriasis.

The reality star, who was diagnosed with the skin condition in 2011, is expanding her treatment to the spirit world, calling on a medical medium for help.

In a clip from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West, 38, takes a meeting with medium Anthony William , who has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, in the hopes that he can provide some guidance.

“The medical medium can talk to spirit, but he is not a real doctor,” she says in a confessional. “I am all about mediums, I’m so obsessed. Anyone that knows me knows I love connecting to the spirit world. So yeah, if he can tell me anything about my psoriasis and how to fix it, I’m down to see what happens.”

Kim Kardashian West, Anthony William E!

With sister Kourtney by her side, Kim meets with William, and shows him a blotchy red psoriasis flare-up on her leg.

“When it gets to my face, there’s a problem,” she explains.

William has Kim stand up, and summons spirit as he begins waving his hands all over her body.

“Just going through every organ, looking for the problem,” he explains. “With you, it’s definitely the liver. You have really high deposits of copper… That’s a dermatoxin, so that’s a poison that’s floating to the skin.”

His solution? Celery juice.

“Celery juice is gonna neutralize that copper,” he says. “Your psoriasis will start going away, and that’s why I want you on it.”

While Kim admits she’s “a little skeptical,” she’s game with his suggestion and says she’ll give it a go.

William’s website bills him as the originator of the “Global Celery Juice Movement,” which encourages people to drink 16 oz. of celery juice on an empty stomach daily as a “healing practice” for problems like digestive issues, skin conditions, migraines and fatigue.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram (2)

Kim has been open about her psoriasis battle since she was first diagnosed, and frequently shares photos to social media of the red, scaly patches that pop up on her legs, elbows, lower back and face.

She sometimes pokes fun at her condition, too, like in February, when she shared a photo of her flared-up leg and wrote, “Sexy.”

The KKW beauty mogul has tried various remedies, including everything from special creams and detox smoothies to herbal ointments and light therapy.

She told PEOPLE in November 2017 that her psoriasis was “like 60 percent gone” thanks to the light.

Meanwhile, she also crowdsources for solutions, writing on Twitter in December, “I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!”