Kim Kardashian Says Classmates Would 'Smack' Her Butt in High School: 'It Was So Bizarre'

Kim Kardashian's famous figure has revolutionized facets of the fashion industry, but according to the reality star mogul, her body was often mocked and objectified growing up as a teen girl in the '90s.

"It was all about heroin chic in the '90s," Kardashian said on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, referencing the thin body type popularized by models at the time. "I had huge boobs when I was like 12 years old and I was always really curvy."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, said that some classmates would even inappropriately touch her backside when she walked through the hallways at school. "I would walk by in high school and people would smack my butt. Everyone used to do that. It was so bizarre," Kardashian remembered.

It wasn't until she got a bit older and started seeing celebrities with similar body types that Kardashian began to feel proud of her shape. "Nobody looked like me until the end of high school and then it was Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek, and I was like, 'That's it! I see it, I see it.' And it felt so good," Kardashian said.

As Kardashian began to enter the spotlight, she said her figure made it hard to find clothes, too.

"When I first started to get into fashion, no one would send me clothes because they were like, 'There's no way this is going to fit her right?' And I was like, 'I promise it'll fit me. I'll squeeze into it,'" Kardashian said.

Eventually, the industry evolved and became more inclusive. "When I started to have friends that were designers and they would make collections that would fit more of my body type, I felt like, OK, this is a win for the curvy girls, because people were starting to design differently. That made me really proud," she said.

Now, Kardashian is revolutionizing the fashion industry in her own way. The mogul's size-inclusive solutionwear brand SKIMS was born out of her need for more shapewear options.

"I would create my own shapewear all the time to be my solutions for things. I feel like I've been designing shapewear for 15 years," Kardashian told PEOPLE when she launched the label.