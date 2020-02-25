Kim Kardashian, Cher and Naomi Campbell Channel a 'Fantasy Biker Gang' on CR Fashion Book Cover

Picture this: Cher, Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian West riding motorcycles through the streets of Los Angeles in leather biker jackets and ’60s-inspired beehive hairstyles — it sounds like a wild fashion fairytale, but legendary photographers Mert & Marcus brought the concept to life on the latest cover of Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book.

For its upcoming Power issue (on stands March 12) the fashion magazine cast the singer, supermodel and mogul as a “fearless fantasy biker gang” who are “fighting for rights and causes close to their hearts,” and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the photo shoot.

The iconic trio don a black leather dress, a studded biker jacket, a long-sleeve bodycon dress and a plunging oversized blazer in the black and white snaps. Cher, Campbell and Kardashian West also rock graphic eyeliner and overdrawn lipliner for the retro-themed spread.

In the corresponding cover story, Cher — an outspoken feminist and fashion muse for generations past and present — got candid about standing up for what she believes in: “I’m not a pacifist… Don’t f—k with me but also, I’m very gentle and very loving and I have a really good moral compass,” she told CR Fashion Book.

The “Believe” artist, who sparked buzz about a collaboration when she was spotted shooting the CR Fashion Book cover alongside longtime fan Kardashian West last month, also told the outlet she “never expected” to still be so famous at age 73.

“Now when I go on stage, I see such different groupings: really old people beside really young children. That’s something really special. I know that I still make people happy, and that’s my gift,” Cher said. “I can still put on my show. It might not be as great as it was five years ago, but it’s still pretty damn good.”

And while Cher’s costar for the biker-themed photoshoot has capitalized on her ability to take flawless selfies — and even published a coffee table book of the best ones — the singer/actress also revealed she actually “hates selfies.”

“People ask me all the time for them, and I almost always say no—except for Naomi [Campbell],” she said. “I like Twitter, because I like to say what I think and I don’t have to worry about that kind of thing. Sometimes I get my ass kicked on Twitter, but I still speak my mind.”

During her portion of the cover story, Kardashian West opened up about criminal justice and prison reform, ahead of the release of her Netflix documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (launching April 5) — and how “raising four black kids” in a “discriminatory” system fuels her passion.

“My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star explained. “Now, I feel like I have a duty to myself and to my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my kids.”

Kardashian West continued: “I’m raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people. I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier…I never knew much about the system until I started to dig in, and once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn’t stop.”

As a wife, mom, television personality, social media superstar and beauty and fashion mogul, Kardashian West has a lot on her plate, but admitted she loves every second of it.

“I think that if you really stay focused you can do it all, and I don’t ever plan on slowing down,” she said. “I don’t want to! I love running my business and doing everything I’m doing, but I love this the most.”

Campbell (the founder of Fashion for Relief) discussed her longterm commitment to HIV/AIDS research, and shared that fashion stylist Ray Petri was one of the first people she knew with the life-changing disease.

“What struck me the most about his sickness, especially the end of it, was how poorly others treated him. Since then, I’ve been a supporter of AIDS research and finding a cure. It’s something I’m still fight for today. It’s been nearly two and a half decades. I do believe that there is a cure.”

“I’m not the type of person to disappear when someone’s down; that’s when I’m there the most,” the legendary supermodel told CR Fashion Book. “Anyone who knows me knows that. “