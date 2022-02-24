Kim Kardashian Cheers on a Red-Haired Kendall Jenner from the Front Row at Prada Fashion Show

Kardashian made her fashion month debut in support of her supermodel sister, who sported a light auburn hair color on the Prada runway

Supermodel Kendall Jenner had sister Kim Kardashian's full support when she hit the runway in Milan on Thursday.

Jenner, 26, proved once again she's a catwalk chameleon as she dazzled the audience at the Prada show with a new fiery auburn hair hue. She teamed the bold beauty moment with an oversize navy, feather-trim puffer jacket and see-through skirt. Kaia Gerber also walked in Prada's latest collection show, and had a similar hair transformation, as did Euphoria star and rising fashion industry muse, Hunter Schafer.

Kardashian, 41, sat front row — alongside other celebrities including singer Rita Ora — in a look that was equally as head-turning as the fashions seen on the runway. After her sexy Prada boiler suit moment, the SKIMS and KKW Beauty mogul switched into another Prada ensemble, this time a lime green leather jumpsuit teamed with a broad-shouldered leather coat from Prada's fall 2022 menswear show.

FASHION-ITALY-WOMEN-PRADA Credit: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty

"#PradaFW22 is a commemoration of life and living - of the occasion of everyday affording importance to each moment. An ideology of #Prada becomes an etymology of beauty, a history of women. Set design by @oma.eu#MiucciaPrada#RafSimons," Prada shared on Instagram of the inspiration behind its latest collection.

The luxury Italian label also posted throwback videos of the show's models, including one of Jenner ice skating as a young girl.

In addition to a slew of ad campaigns, magazine covers and runway gigs, Jenner was recently announced as the creative director of FWRD.

Prada - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

As part of her role, Jenner will collaborate with the FWRD team to curate brands offered on the site, create customized monthly edits (her first is up now!) and pitch marketing, activation and partnership ideas.