"How the f— do you spell Rapunzel?!" Kim Kardashian jokingly wrote on Instagram as she posed with a long mane of platinum blonde hair

Kim Kardashian Channels Rapunzel as She Wraps Herself in Platinum Blonde Hair

Kim Kardashian is serving locks straight out of a fairytale.

The Kardashians star, 41, served some Rapunzel vibes as she wrapped herself in a long mane of platinum blonde hair for an impromptu photo shoot she shared Saturday on Instagram.

"How the f— do you spell Rapunzel?! Repunzle? lol," Kardashian captioned the post.

In additional photos, she sported a nude mesh bodysuit with matching evening gloves and see-through stilettos. She posed on a couch as her long blonde extensions draped to the ground, completing the look with some metallic silver eye makeup.

"I did want a physical change, too, so I thought I would wait and do it for this, so I'm spending a day straight dyeing my hair — 14 hours straight! — to get it done," Kardashian said.

Kardashian told PEOPLE about how the line, which consists of nine products, was inspired by the very skincare routine she uses at home.

