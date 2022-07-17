Kim Kardashian Channels Rapunzel as She Wraps Herself in Platinum Blonde Hair
Kim Kardashian is serving locks straight out of a fairytale.
The Kardashians star, 41, served some Rapunzel vibes as she wrapped herself in a long mane of platinum blonde hair for an impromptu photo shoot she shared Saturday on Instagram.
"How the f— do you spell Rapunzel?! Repunzle? lol," Kardashian captioned the post.
In additional photos, she sported a nude mesh bodysuit with matching evening gloves and see-through stilettos. She posed on a couch as her long blonde extensions draped to the ground, completing the look with some metallic silver eye makeup.
Kardashian previously said she would "risk getting my hair to fall out" to go blonde while wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress to the Met Gala in May. She also opened up to Vogue about the bleaching process, which took "14 hours straight".
"I did want a physical change, too, so I thought I would wait and do it for this, so I'm spending a day straight dyeing my hair — 14 hours straight! — to get it done," Kardashian said.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum announced the launch of her skincare line SKKN BY KIM last month. Last week, she paid a visit to the brand's Times Square billboard.
Kardashian told PEOPLE about how the line, which consists of nine products, was inspired by the very skincare routine she uses at home.
"I wanted it to be as authentic as possible," Kardashian said last month. "It's very rare that I don't stick to it, because if you want a result, you have to put in the effort. There are obviously times when I'm tired, especially being a mom, but I've made it a priority. And it doesn't take as long as you would think!"