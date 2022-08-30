Kim Kardashian Channels Barbie in New Instagram Post: 'Balenci Barbie'

Kim Kardashian is a Barbie girl in her own Balenciaga world!

The 41-year-old posted an image of her wearing a pink and purple camouflage one-shoulder mini Monday, alongside the caption "Balenci Barbie 💕" in reference to the fashion house Balenciaga, whose designs she often wears.

Kardashian accessorized her look with a small black sparkly bag and clear heels. While the mother-of-four often wears her hair down, she switched things up by teasing her locks into a voluminous updo with a number of stands at the front being used to frame her face.

Kardashian's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, is presumed to be the man behind her hair moment, as he shared his own Instagram video of her look with the caption "Barbie updo 💕."

The SKIMS founder first pulled off a pink Barbie Balenciaga look in June when she posted an Instagram photo of her dressed in a head-to-toe bubblegum pink Balenciaga ensemble that featured a cropped pink hoodie embroidered with the fashion house's name.

Kardashian teamed this with "pantaleggings" (one-piece bottoms attached to a pair of stilettos heels), a sparkly handbag and futuristic shades.

In a cute twist, the photos were taken by her daughter, North, 9.

Kardashian's relationship with Balenciaga reached new heights in February when she starred in the luxury brand's new ad campaign. In March, she wrapped her signature curves in yellow caution tape printed with the Balenciaga logo for the brand's Winter '22 show.

The same month, the reality star wore a neon blue bodycon Balenciaga dress featuring a long train while attending the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty. The gown's long sleeves stretched into gloves, a detail that has become one of her fashion signatures.

The Kardashians star also spoke about her sense of style and how North can be her biggest critic at Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference.

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," Kardashian told Vogue. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."

"I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me," she continued. "[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, 'Mom, you're still wearing black.' "