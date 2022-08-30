Kim Kardashian Channels Barbie in New Instagram Post: 'Balenci Barbie'

Kim Kardashian showed her love for all things Balenciaga Monday with a Barbie doll-inspired look

By
Published on August 30, 2022 10:21 AM
Kim Kardashian Channels Her Inner Barbie
Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian is a Barbie girl in her own Balenciaga world!

The 41-year-old posted an image of her wearing a pink and purple camouflage one-shoulder mini Monday, alongside the caption "Balenci Barbie 💕" in reference to the fashion house Balenciaga, whose designs she often wears.

Kardashian accessorized her look with a small black sparkly bag and clear heels. While the mother-of-four often wears her hair down, she switched things up by teasing her locks into a voluminous updo with a number of stands at the front being used to frame her face.

Kardashian's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, is presumed to be the man behind her hair moment, as he shared his own Instagram video of her look with the caption "Barbie updo 💕."

The SKIMS founder first pulled off a pink Barbie Balenciaga look in June when she posted an Instagram photo of her dressed in a head-to-toe bubblegum pink Balenciaga ensemble that featured a cropped pink hoodie embroidered with the fashion house's name.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kardashian teamed this with "pantaleggings" (one-piece bottoms attached to a pair of stilettos heels), a sparkly handbag and futuristic shades.

In a cute twist, the photos were taken by her daughter, North, 9.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's relationship with Balenciaga reached new heights in February when she starred in the luxury brand's new ad campaign. In March, she wrapped her signature curves in yellow caution tape printed with the Balenciaga logo for the brand's Winter '22 show.

The same month, the reality star wore a neon blue bodycon Balenciaga dress featuring a long train while attending the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty. The gown's long sleeves stretched into gloves, a detail that has become one of her fashion signatures.

The Kardashians star also spoke about her sense of style and how North can be her biggest critic at Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Channels Her Inner Barbie
Kim Kardashian Instagram

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," Kardashian told Vogue. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."

"I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me," she continued. "[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, 'Mom, you're still wearing black.' "

Related Articles
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kim Kardashian Poses in Balenciaga Pink in Outfit Photos Taken by Daughter North . https://www.instagram.com/p/CecUpwpJ15i/.
Balenciaga Barbie! Kim Kardashian Wears Head-to-Toe Bubblegum Pink in Pics by Daughter North
EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Kylie Jenner launches her successful 'Kylie Cosmetics' brand at 'Ulta Beauty' in Westwood, CA. 24 Aug 2022
The Kardashians Step Out for Kylie Cosmetics Launch Party in Los Angeles
Avril Lavigne Says She Goes for 'Comfort' When Putting Together a Look: 'I F---ing Hate Heels'
Avril Lavigne Says She Aims for 'Comfort' When Putting Together a Look: 'I F---ing Hate Heels'
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Pull Off Matching Looks At Local Truck Stop
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wear Matching All-Black Outfits While Visiting a Truck Stop
Platinum-haired Kim Kardashian gets prepped for Khloe's Birthday dinner in killer leather outfit!
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Abs in Head-to-Toe Leather at Sister Khloé's Birthday Celebration
Khloé Kardashian Has a Glam Birthday Transformation in a Pink Latex Bodycon Dress
Khloé Kardashian Shows Her Glam Barbie Birthday Transformation in Sexy Pink Latex Dress
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Anne Hathaway is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Anne Hathaway Channels Barbie in All-Pink Look During Valentino Fashion Show in Rome
Kim Kardsahian Posts Sexy Seaside Photo Shoot in Incredibles Tee and Risque Bikini Bottoms. https://www.instagram.com/p/CguaZ1WpRIE/
Kim Kardashian Posts Sexy Seaside Photo Shoot in 'Incredibles' Tee and Risqué Bikini Bottoms
Nicole Kidman Keith Urban
Watch Nicole Kidman Give Keith Urban a Steamy Kiss in Batgirl Balenciaga Sunglasses
Providenciales, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 1:40 pm ET on July 9, 2022** Kim Kardashian slips into a white bikini and crop top as she cools down in the sea during an idyllic getaway to Turks and Caicos. The reality star was seen relaxing on the sand and cooling off in the pristine blue ocean as she enjoyed some time on the beach. Kim showed off her slimmer figure in a stunning white bikini that showed off her curves and topped it with a white crop top emblazoned with the words THE INCREDIBLE. **Shot on 07/01/22** Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Glows Bright in a White Bikini During Trip to Turks & Caicos
North West and Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and North Rock Matching Nose Ring Chains at Paris Fashion Week — See the Look!
lizzo-hailey-bieber-anne-hathaway-megan-fox
What Is Barbiecore? Everything to Know About the Viral Fashion Trend Inspired by Barbie
emma watson, zoe saldana, kim kardashian
All the Can't-Miss Photos from Paris Couture Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Pairs Skin-Tight Catsuit with Oversized Metallic Coat — See Her Galactic Look
Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CfusqdyvAE5/ kimkardashian Verified JEAN PAUL GAULTIER COUTURE SHOW ~ So proud of my sweet friend @olivier_rousteing for designing this couture collection for @jeanpaulgaultier I couldn’t be more proud! As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom. For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣 Edited · 1h
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Asking Photographers to 'Stop' Taking Pictures of Her