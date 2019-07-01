Kim Kardashian West is changing the name of her shapewear brand after receiving cultural appropriation backlash from fans before its launch.

Kardashian West, 38, announced the news on social media Monday morning and said she will “be in touch soon” to reveal the new brand name.

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me,” the star wrote.

She continued: “When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

Kardashian West’s brand, which is touted as “solutionwear” consists of bikini briefs, thongs, bras, waist trainers, body suits, thermal leggings and more, retailing from $22 to $98. They will be sold in sizes XXS to 4XL and in nine different tonal colors at launch, with even more shades coming as the brand continues to expand. While the line received much positive feedback, some social media users criticized Kardashian West’s use of the word “kimono,” a traditional Japanese clothing item, as the name.

“Anyone else mad that Kim K really has a new brand called ‘Kimono’????” one Twitter user asked. “Like?? How is her shapewear even connected to Japan? I’m mad.”

“First of all everyone needs to understanding [sic] that her calling it ‘kimono intimates’ is an example of cultural appropriation, given she is not one bit Japanese nor oriental Asian, and that’s why [it] is insulting,” another user wrote when news of her Kimono trademark broke in 2018. “A kimono is not just a garment, there’s an entire meaning behind it, and to pathetically call it what Kim has called it really irritates me.”

As social media backlash continued, Kardashian West gave a statement to The New York Times to further clarify her use of the word. She said Kimono was meant to be “a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment” and she does not plan on changing the name or design any items that “resemble or dishonor the traditional garment.”

“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture,” she said in her statement. “My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come.”

Fans are already applauding Kardashian West for her decision to change her brand’s name. “Yes, Kim! We all understand that you had absolutely no ill intent when naming the brand! But I really do applaud you for listening to the criticism and owning up to it,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote: “Of course babe! At your core you are so compassionate and kind. You never want to hurt others. I’m glad you listened to the feedback. I can’t wait for this product to finally launch.”