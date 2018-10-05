Kim Kardashian Models an Itsy Bitsy Vintage Chanel Bikini for Her 118M Followers

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West is at it again.

On Friday, the reality star shared a NSFW photo of her vintage Chanel bikini that features what appear to be nipple covers with the double “C” logo connected to a string, paired with teeny string bikini bottoms.

She captioned the photo, “Chanel vintage, lets please be specific.”

Earlier this week she shared a less revealing photo on Instagram wearing the bikini, sticking her tongue out and writing, “Monday Mood.”

Kim’s known for her love of vintage bikinis. In April 2017 she celebrated Kourtney Kardashian’s 38th birthday in Mexico in a cleavage-showing Dior bikini that featured a red, yellow, and green-striped band.

And this summer, she was spotted in Miami wearing a vintage Chanel hot pink wetsuit.

Over the weekend, Kardashian-West’s husband, Kanye West, delivered a surprise pro- Donald Trump rant during the Saturday Night Live premiere and revealed on Monday that he is off medication, the family has been in the business.

A source close to the rapper told PEOPLE that “of course Kim is concerned when this happens,” but “has decided to be intentional in her support of her husband.”

“She lets him take the lead, and she never disagrees with him publicly. She has decided that’s the right move, but she isn’t scared to share her disagreements with him behind closed doors,” the source explained.