Kim Kardashian Carries a $35,000 Dior Bag for Casual Day of Errand Running

Kim Kardashian West put a lavish twist on what would otherwise be an average day of running errands.

The reality star took runway fashion to the streets on Sunday, pairing an oversized purple t-shirt and white sneakers with a $35,000 Dior saddle bag. The metal purse features gold details and a matching silver strap.

The pricey accessory is one of only 10 produced, according to Vogue — the outlet said the exclusive piece is “a collector’s piece worthy of a museum.”

The bag made its debut in Dior’s pre-fall collection show in Japan in 2018, with Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama collaborating on the accessory, according to the Robb Report.

The beauty mogul is no stranger to sporting couture looks in her day-to-day life — and has credited husband Kanye West with helping her to further develop her fashion sense.

“I really do get all of my inspiration from my husband,” Kardashian West, 38, told PEOPLE in September 2018 of the Yeezy designer.

“I’ll send him a picture and be like, ‘Do you like this dress?’ and he’ll say, ‘I love it but why don’t you try something like this instead?’” And he’ll send me references of people wearing a totally different style,” she said.

“My style has definitely evolved,” the mother of four told PEOPLE. “When I met Kanye and he really started to bring me to Paris he introduced me to a bunch of people. I think one of the first people I met were [designers] Riccardo Tisci and Alber Elbaz.”

Recently, she revealed to her hairstylist Chris Appleton for his Gay Times cover story that it was West, 42, who was behind her iconic neon-green wig that she wore in Miami alongside a neon Lamborghini.

“I remember we had regular hair and then we FaceTimed Kanye,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recalled. “He was like, ‘You’re in Miami, do neon hair. I’m getting you a neon car, it’ll be downstairs – just trust me on this one. You need neon!’”

“We were like, ‘What? We are running out the door!’ We had full black hair and we changed that last minute. That was so fun, but crazy!” she added.