Kim Kardashian Gives Herself Hilarious 'British Chav' Extreme Makeover on TikTok

By
Published on January 18, 2023 09:35 AM
Kim Kardashian. Photo: Kim Kardashian TikTok

Kim Kardashian has jumped on the TikTok "British Chav" extreme-makeover trend that is sweeping the social-media platform.

The mother of four, 42, posted her video on the TikTok account that she helps manage for herself and 9-year-old daughter North.

Sharing quick clips of her hair-and-makeup transformation, Kardashian showcased the "British Chav" look, which is poking fun at a generally working-class style that is a little bit "extra." The term comes from a Romany word, "chavi," meaning "child."

Over-lining her eyebrows thickly with pencil, Kardashian also applied a way-too-light-for-her-skin-tone concealer under her eyes as she chomped on gum, over an original tune of a girl singing in a British accent.

The SKIMS founder wore an opaque lipstick shade, with her lips lined in darker pencil. Completing the look, Kardashian's long brunette locks were piled on top of her head in a messy bun.

Though North didn't make an appearance in this specific video, the mother-daughter duo teamed up for an epic transformation earlier this month, when Kardashian helped North impersonate her dad Kanye West.

The video posted to their TikTok showed the pair lip-syncing to a sped-up version of the 45-year-old rapper's 2013 song "Bound 2."

North — whom fans have pointed out for years bears a resemblance to the musician — channeled her father even further by pulling her hair back in a black knit cap. She also wore a hoodie and sported her father's signature goatee he rocked a decade ago.

Kardashian wore her signature wraparound chrome sunglasses, a black tank and leather pants. The words "Bound Baby" appeared at the bottom of the screen.

When they're not doing extreme-makeover looks, Kardashian has said that her style-savvy daughter will often critique her fashion choices in general.

At Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference last March, the aspiring lawyer said "North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing" — to the point where she'll "complain when I'm wearing too much black."

Kardashian continued, "I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining and says, 'Mom, you're still wearing black.' "

Along with North, Kardashian is also mom to Psalm, 3, Chicago, 5, and Saint, 7, all of whom she shares with ex West.

