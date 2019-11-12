Kim Kardashian West‘s latest SKIMS launch is the perfect solution to the cleavage hack she’s been talking about for years.

The beauty mogul has been very open about the different types of tape, including duct tape and gaffer’s tape, she’s used to give her breasts a lift underneath a plunging gown. Now, Kardashian West, 39, has created a more comfortable version for her solution-focused shapewear brand, SKIMS.

“I am so excited you guys. Today we are announcing that we are launching boob tape and we are launching it in three different shades of nudes. We’re also calling it body tape. Usually when you see boob tape like this it comes in one shade,” the star said on her Instagram Story of the product launching on Nov. 14. “I’ve been working on this for a really long time and I’ve never seen it in different shades before.”

Kardashian West continued: “When I started using it, I would use a gaffer’s tape, which obviously was super uncomfortable. But this material is super soft and super stretchy — but not too stretchy because you want it to hold. It’s like the perfect amount of stretch.”

When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star would use different types of tape to give a “mini boob lift effect,” it would tear off her skin when she removed it. So comfort was key when designing her own.

“This material is so amazing to wear. It doesn’t really rip off your skin like the gaffer’s tape used to do. That would give me literal scabs and burns for the longest time,” Kardashian West said.

She’s also launching pasties made from the same material and available in the same skin tones as the body tape.

“[They] are the most perfect shape. Once you put this on your nipple, there’s a little padding right here, you cannot see this through anything,” Kardashian West explained on her Instagram Story. “It’s the softest fabric that does not rip off your skin. Once you put it on your nipple you lift it this teardrop gives this mini boob lift effect without going as hardcore as the tape might be.”

Kardashian West first revealed her game-changing boob hack in 2016 on her website alongside a topless photo of herself covered in duct tape.

“I definitely had to share my tape secret with you guys!! It’s my secret trick to have perfect cleavage in photos. You tape them up so they are super lifted. It takes a little work but trust me it’s all worth it LOL,” she wrote.

She added, “I’ve used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape and I think that the best I found is gaffer’s tape. It sticks the best! Make sure you don’t have any lotion or oils on when you’re lifting your boobs up with the tape. Just brace yourself for when it’s time to take it off LOL.”