Kim Kardashian West is feeling blue — about her hair.

The star stepped out during a two-day streak of modeling new Yeezy season 8 outfits with brand new blue/black dye job.

Her hairstylist Chris Appleton shared the first look of her new color on Instagram after first teasing that “something” was coming. Turns out it was the ocean blue locks he gave Kim to coordinate with one of the new spandex Yeezy looks she modeled in what looks to be another paparazzi style campaign shoot.

Mrs. West stepped out wearing a skin-tight long-sleeve crop top worn with matching blue leggings, dark blue slouchy thigh-high boots and oversize shades. She also wore an all over orange sweatsuit look complete with a windbreaker, slouchy sweatpants and of course, sock booties.

She’s actually been on spandex spree all week — which is nothing new for the athleisure-loving star. Earlier on Tuesday, Kardashian West wore a pair of spandex bike shorts as part of a far-out futuristic outfit that could have belonged to an extra on the set of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.

She was spotted leaving an office building in spandex biker shorts teamed with a high-neck three-quarter-zip spandex bodysuit and metallic slouchy boots, a cropped puffer coat and oversize gold-tinted sunglasses.

And on Monday Kim was seen having a matching moment with her sister Kylie Jenner wearing spandex bottoms, tiny cropped baby tees, sock booties and the same gold mirrored sunglasses. Appleton shared a photo of the sister, teasing that “something is coming.”

Earlier this year Kim completely morphed into one big walking Yeezy ad after modeling the looks from husband Kanye West’s latest collection in a series of staged paparazzi shots around Calabasas, California. (She actually changed nine times in one day!)

It was such a successful strategy, it prompted billboards to pop up around N.Y.C. subways and Times Square and even led to a group of celebrities recreating her looks and turning into “Kim Clones.”

Paris Hilton, Jordyn Woods and 14 other models and celebrities recreated Kim’s paparazzi pics in the same outfits she modeled.

When it came to Yeezy season 7, Kanye West turned to another famous face to help model. Kourtney Kardashian sported a few pieces from her brother-in-law’s Yeezy collection at Coachella.