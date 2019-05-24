Kim Kardashian Wears Hip-Hugging Black Mini For Date Night with Kanye West Ahead of Their Anniversary

Happy Anniversary to the Wests!

On Thursday night, one day before the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West stepped out for a date night at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Kardashian West, 38, showed off her curves in a form-fitting, black mini dress paired with strappy stiletto heels that curled up her caves, almost touching her knees. Meanwhile, The 41-year-old rapper sported a tan jacket with a white t-shirt and black pants.

Their outing comes ahead of their anniversary on Friday, and two weeks after they welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm.

In celebration of the couple’s milestone, Kardashian West has shared a collection of never-before-seen wedding photos to her social media accounts in recent days.

“5 years and 4 kids,” she captioned a photo from their stunning May 24, 2014, wedding in Florence, Italy. “Life couldn’t be better!”

The Wests welcomed baby Psalm on May 9 via surrogate and eight days later, the proud new mom revealed his name on social media. Kardashian West and the Yeezy designer also share daughter North, 6 next month, son Saint, 3, and 16-month-old daughter Chicago.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” the KKW Beauty mogul said of her newborn son in her Twitter announcement, continuing in a separate post, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

The baby’s biblical name comes amid West’s Sunday Service gatherings that his wife of five years has called a “healing experience” for him.

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, 63, revealed the meaning behind her newest grandchild’s name this week, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that “the inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible.”

“I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect,” said Jenner.

A source close to West previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the moniker was a reflection on the Yeezy designer’s recent renewed dedication to his Christian faith.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” the insider shared. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”