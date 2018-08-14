Kim Kardashian West’s bag of beauty staples is overflowing with tons of pricey products that keep her skin looking nearly perfect—from Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Night Concentrate to Giorgio Armani’s Designer Lift Smooth Firming Foundation.

And sure, Kim has the funds to afford an extensive skincare regimen, but, like any makeup mogul, she has a few inexpensive ride-or-die beauty products she swears by. So, what’s her secret to nary a fine line or blemish on her entire body? Bio-Oil, an oil formulated with plant extracts and vitamins A and E, which, good news for us, only costs $20.

Even better news? Right now, you can score Kim’s favorite oil for 25 percent off during Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale. Just make sure to use the promo code “BIRTHDAY” at checkout to snag it for $15.

Buy It! Bio-Oil, $15 (orig. $19.99); dermstore.com

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has raved about Bio-Oil for years, often including it in her favorite drugstore products roundups on her website. “[Bio-Oil] just makes my skin glow, and it has so many benefits,” Kim wrote in a recent post. “If you have a scar or stretch marks, you just massage the oil onto the area two times a day.” It’s also said to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone, and helps the skin retain moisture. “When I was pregnant, I would apply it like crazy, lol,” she added. “This oil totally saved me.”

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian sister who loves this oil. In a post on her own website, Khloé shared her go-to products for stretch mark prevention during her pregnancy, including Bio-Oil.

Pick up a few of Kim’s other skincare faves (below) while they’re marked way down, before Dermstore’s huge sale ends August 19.

RELATED PHOTOS: Shop These Celeb-Loved Beauty Products During Dermstore’s Massive Sale!

dermstore.com

Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM, $48.75 (orig. $65); dermstore.com

dermstore.com

Buy It! Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Packettes, $120 (orig. $150); dermstore.com

Buy It! GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment, $44.25 (orig. $59); dermstore.com