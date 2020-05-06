Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The mom of four is now spending time with her family in a new beachside property as they continue to social distance

Kim Kardashian Wears Glittery $180 Bikini as She Hits the Beach from Her New Malibu Rental

In between raising her four kids, home-schooling, studying for the baby bar exam, managing all of her businesses and filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians by herself at home, Kim Kardashian West has been keeping busy while social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. So the mom of four, 39, decided it was time to treat herself to a little T.L.C.. and spend the day at a rented beachfront house in Malibu.

Kardashian West was photographed heading down the stairs from the house on a walk to the ocean, wearing a $180 Hunza G burgundy metallic bikini (you can get it yourself at Net-a-Porter!) that showed off her hard-earned abs and famous figure.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star completed her beach day ensemble with a pair of matching slim sunglasses and some eye-catching hoop earrings.

While practicing social distancing indoors, Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, 42, have been dividing up parenting responsibilities for sons Psalm, 11 months, and Saint, 4, as well as daughters Chicago, 2, and 6½-year-old North.

RELATED: Your Comprehensive Guide to the Sexiest Swimsuits the Kardashian-Jenners Have Worn Over the Years

A source recently told PEOPLE that adjusting to the new normal hasn't been so easy for the West family. "It’s a huge chaos with all the kids at home," the insider said. "Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids."

Image zoom Kanye and Kim Kardashian West with their kids Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

But even though managing everything on their own has its challenges, Kardashian West and her husband have been enjoying spending a lot of “family bonding” time — which has included “going on walks outside” and watching “every single movie that you could possibly imagine.”

“We’ve been showing the kids all these 80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and things that they wouldn’t have watched,” Kardashian said, hinting that the experience has been a silver lining of the pandemic. “I actually love that time. … It’s so much fun. … I love all the family bonding stuff.”