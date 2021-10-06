Kim Kardashian Steps Out in a Big Fuzzy Coat for Dinner with SNL Cast in NYC

Kim Kardashian West is getting ready for Saturday Night Live in style.

On Tuesday night, the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians made a fashion statement in New York City, stepping out for dinner with the SNL cast ahead of her hosting debut this weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian rocked an all-black Balenciaga outfit — similar to her viral Met Gala look — adding a sparkling, oversized, fuzzy coat and shades.

SNL announced the first lineup for season 47 last month, with the reality star set to host on Oct. 9 alongside musical guest Halsey. The early hosting lineup for the latest season also includes Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis — all first-time hosts like Kardashian.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Kardashian was announced as an upcoming host for the sketch comedy show, Debra Messing said she was surprised about the casting news.

"Why Kim Kardashian?" the 53-year-old actress tweeted in September. "I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

Kardashian, meanwhile, has only expressed excitement about stepping on stage

"OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL," she tweeted after the gig was announced last month. "I'm hosting SNL!!!!!!"

In addition to hosting SNL, the mom of four has been busy promoting the recent launch of a new SKIMS campaign and has been working on rebranding her beauty line.

Her famous family also has a new Hulu show coming up, after KUWTK came to close earlier this year after 20 seasons on E!. Though an official premiere date has not yet been announced, matriarch Kris Jenner previously teased the new programming would hit the streaming service in 2021.

Kardashian recently alluded to the start of production last month, posting a photo of a microphone pack on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Day 1."