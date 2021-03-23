La La Anthony Re-Pierces BFF Kim Kardashian’s Ear During SKIMS Photo Shoot 

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Oh my god. She just f--king re-pierced my ear!" Kim Kardashian screamed as she was getting ready to model her new SKIMS Jacquard loungewear line on set

When one of Kim Kardashian's ear piercings started to close up, her longtime BFF La La Anthony was there to help.

While on the set of Kardashian's latest SKIMS photo shoot for the new Jacquard line, the fashion mogul's bestie took it upon herself to fix Kardashian's ear piercing problem.

Kardashian, 40, shared a funny video on her Instagram Story that showed Anthony, 39, attempting to re-pierce her ear using a diamond stud earring — and it didn't look like it was a pain-free process.

"Okay, I'm going in for the kill," Anthony said as she attempted to maneuver the stud into the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's ear. "You are?" Kardashian asked.

Anthony answered, "You want me to?"

With her fist clenched in anticipation, Kardashian was ready for the re-piercing. "Yeah. Okay guys, La La's re-piercing my ear. Ow, ow!" she screamed while filming the video posted on her Instagram Story.

As Kardashian shrieked "Ow!", Anthony began laughing and screaming because the earring actually "went through" her earlobe.

"Oh my god. Oh my god. She just f--king re-pierced my ear," Kardashian said.

The duo was on-set to model the latest SKIMS offerings. Kardashian recruited her closest friends and family, including sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and besties Anthony, Jen Atkin, Allison Statter and more, to star in her new PJ party-themed campaign for the launch of the SKIMS Jacquard collection, available now.

"MY FAVE Skims collection!" Kardashian said. "I always say this but we keep outdoing ourselves LOL. A glossy new collection of ultra-luxe and silky smooth loungewear patterned with a Jacquard SKIMS logo."