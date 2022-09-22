Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet

The Kardashians have been at the center of reality television since 2007. Over the years, Kim Kardashian has branched out to make a name for herself as an entrepreneur and fashion mogul, evening starting multiple brands like SKIMS and SKKN by Kim.

While in the early days of her career she favored a simpler aesthetic, Kardashian has evolved into a high-fashion trendsetter, popularizing biker short ensembles, "pantaboots" and skintight latex dresses, just to name a few. Not every outfit sticks — her looks often spur mixed reactions — but that doesn't stop the reality star from continuing to take style risks.

The SKIMS founder has a known preference for certain luxury brands as she's often seen in Balenciaga, Balmain and Mugler. And while she has always favored designer labels, her most recent outfits combine high-fashion trends with unique silhouettes for eye-catching looks fans love to recreate (some have even turned her looks into Halloween costumes).

Kardashian's bold sense of style continues to make her an anticipated arrival at every high-profile event, whether she's walking the red carpet at the Met Gala or sitting front row at a fashion show. Keep reading for a look back at some of the mogul's best fashion moments.

Kim Kardashian at an E! Entertainment event in 2005

J. Vespa/WireImage

Two years before Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E!, the star attended an event for the network in Los Angeles with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. She donned a white curve-hugging dress with lace-up ties down the middle and the sides for a simple yet daring look.

Kim Kardashian at the ESPY Awards in 2006

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kardashian walked the red carpet at the 2006 ESPY Awards in another white ensemble, wearing one of her favored silhouettes at the time: a bandage dress. She completed the look with beaded ankle-strap heels and a smokey eye.

Kim Kardashian shopping in Australia in 2006

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty

Before she was a reality star, Kardashian was Paris Hilton's stylist — and the two often wore matching outfits. On this joint outing in Sydney, the pair twinned in metallic ensembles: swimsuits under white cover-ups, dark sunglasses and oversize Louis Vuitton bags.

Kim Kardashian at the Jessica Simpson swimwear fashion show in 2007

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Trading silver for gold, the star attended Jessica Simpson's swimwear show wearing the metallic hue from head to toe. She paired the lace-and-sequin embellished dress with matching lace-up heels, hoop earrings and a bronzed makeup look.

Kim Kardashian at the MTV Australia Awards in 2008

Don Arnold/WireImage

Continuing her streak of metallic outfits, Kardashian walked the red carpet at the 2008 MTV Australia Awards in a silver sequined mini dress with studded embellishments. She added more sparkle to the ensemble by donning matching caged heels and diamond stud earrings.

Kim Kardashian at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in 2009

Steve Granitz/WireImage

While Kardashian is now a staple of high-profile red carpets, she was a host for E! News at the 2009 Grammys. She wore a silver-and-white organza dress by Toni Maticevski for the event, finishing off the angelic look with silver Christian Louboutin heels and drop earrings.

Kim Kardashian at the 61st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Usually a lover of sparkles, Kardashian went for classic glamour for her 2009 Emmys look. She kept it simple with a white one-shoulder gown and silver hoop earrings. Of course, she couldn't resist a little shimmer, opting for a silver makeup look.

Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in 2010

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Kardashian attended the 2010 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in another classic ensemble, wearing a black-and-white dress with a quilted bodice. Her look also included black pumps, black and white bangles and a gorgeous red lip.

Kim Kardashian at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in 2011

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The star went for full mermaid glam in this red fishtail gown at the 2011 Critics' Choice Awards. It featured a sleek satin bodice, ruffly pleated skirt and a plunging neckline, which complemented her voluminous hair and minimal jewelry.

Kim Kardashian at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2011

Jason Merritt/Getty

It was back to glitz and glam for Kardashian's appearance at the 2011 Grammys. She walked the red carpet in a gold sequin Kaufman Franco gown with a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline and an open back. She accessorized the eye-catching look with a snake cuff bracelet and gold hoop earrings.

Kim Kardashian at a pre-Grammy party in 2012

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Starting to experiment with more colorful ensembles, Kardashian wore an Antonio Berardi gown in a royal blue hue to a pre-Grammys party in February 2012. The fitted dress included a corset bodice with a nude-colored panel and black beaded embellishments.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2013

Larry Busacca/Getty

Kardashian made her Met Gala debut in May 2013 as Kanye West's plus one, wearing a floral-printed gown by Givenchy with a high neckline, thigh-high slit and long sleeves with gloves. Pregnant with her first child at the time, the star dressed for style and comfort.

"We chose a really stretchy fabric because I would be growing and we wanted to make sure that alterations were easy and it was comfortable," she said in an interview with Vogue, noting that there were initially two versions of the dress: a black one and the floral-print style.

"I was like, 'I think I should just do the black version,' and Riccardo [Tisci] was like, 'No, c'mon, we have to do the floral,' " she added. "Riccardo said afterward, 'What do you give a woman who is pregnant? You send her flowers.' "

Kim Kardashian at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast in 2013

Steve Granitz/WireImage

From bold patterns to vibrant colors, Kardashian made a fashion statement in her marigold ensemble at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast in December 2013. The monochromatic ensemble consisted of a cowl-necked slip dress, a hooded coat, T-strap sandals and an embellished clutch.

Kim Kardashian at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation party in 2014

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kardashian opted for another monochromatic ensemble — this time in a fiery red hue. The V-neck ball gown by Celia Kritharioti is one of the star's simpler outfits, which she chose to accessorize with a red hot lip and a clean makeup look.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2014

George Pimentel/WireImage

The SKIMS founder chose to stay on the safe side for her second appearance at the Met Gala in May 2014. The star walked the red carpet in a black-and-blue strapless gown by Lanvin. Her black T-strap heels and diamond drop earrings gave the sleek look an even more elegant feel.

Kim Kardashian at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2014

Anthony Harvey/Getty

Clearly starting to take more risks with her style, Kardashian attended the 2014 GQ Men of the Year Awards in a striking two-piece ensemble. She paired an Atsuko Kudo latex bodysuit with a custom Ralph & Russo skirt that was fully beaded and sheer.

Kim Kardashian at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in 2015

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kardashian graced the 2015 Grammys red carpet in a head-turning gown by Jean Paul Gaulthier. A metallic masterpiece, the sparkling gown included a front slit, plunging neckline, a gold belt and a lot of beaded embellishments. She topped off the gold look with matching ankle-strap heels and stud earrings.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2015

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The star took her daring ensembles up a notch with this sheer Roberto Cavalli gown she wore to the 2015 Met Gala. The fully beaded gown also included a feather skirt and an open back. She kept the rest of her look simple, opting for a high ponytail and neutral makeup.

Kim Kardashian at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2015

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A frequent attendee of the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Kardashian went for all-out edgy glamour at the event in November 2015. She wore a black lace jumpsuit, matching blazer coat, sparkling choker and a burgundy lip for an attention-grabbing maternity look.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2016

Larry Busacca/Getty

Kardashian stunned at the 2016 Met Gala in a custom futuristic Balmain gown. The metallic dress featured long sleeves, a thigh-high slit and beaded embellishments, which she paired with silver heels, a diamond ear cuff, slicked hair and striking bleached eyebrows.

While the look has become iconic, it almost didn't make it on the red carpet. "I don't know if anyone knows this, but we had a fully different look; an all-sequin gown to the floor look that [I was] going to wear for the Met Gala," Kardashian said in a Balmain Youtube video. "But instead, we wanted it to be more metal-y. We took a skirt and then a top from something else."

Kim Kardashian at the VMAs in 2016

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Scaling back the glamour, Kardashian showed up at the 2016 VMAs in a vintage ruched mini dress by John Galliano. She accessorized the minimalistic ensemble with strappy black sandals, layered gold necklaces and one of the trendiest hairstyles at the time, wet hair.

Kim Kardashian at a Balenciaga fashion show in Paris in 2016

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Kardashian attended a Balenciaga fashion show in Paris in her elevated take on streetwear. Pairing an off-the-shoulder trench coat with black-and-white thigh-high boots, the star let her ensemble shine by choosing a 'no-makeup' makeup look and sleek straight hair.

Kim Kardashian walking in New York City in 2017

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kardashian stepped out in New York City in February 2017 wearing an unexpected combo: a satin corset with black jogger pants. The casually chic ensemble also included a brown fur coat and black heeled boots.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2017

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Keeping with her "less is more" aesthetic, Kardashian took a relaxed approach to her ensemble at the 2017 Met Gala in a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood slip dress that featured a corseted waist. She completed the natural look with two of her beauty signatures, nude makeup and a pin-straight hairstyle.

Kardashian's transition to more minimalistic looks was in part thanks to West. "Before, I used to always think more is more and I used to accessorize and wear bracelets and earrings and necklaces. I used to do it all," she said. "Now I definitely understand how much cooler it is just to be a little bit simpler."

Kim Kardashian at a Balmain boutique opening in 2017

Donato Sardella/Getty

Stepping up the glamour once again, Kardashian made an appearance at the Balmain boutique opening in Los Angeles in July 2017. She, of course, wore a striking two-piece ensemble from the brand for the event — a white bralette and sheer embellished skirt — but stuck to a simple vibe for her accessories, wearing clear heels and no jewelry.

Kim Kardashian at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2017

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

At the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Kardashian switched up her hair and her style. Debuting blond tresses, the star traded her usual curve-hugging silhouettes for a two-piece black suit. She opted for no undershirt, giving the menswear-inspired look her signature sexy flair.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2018

ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Dazzling in Versace, Kardashian wore a custom chainmail dress by the label for the 2018 Met Gala. Following the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, her dress was embroidered with crosses on the bodice and hip, which she accentuated with double cross necklaces and a smokey cat eye.

Kim Kardashian at Beautycon in 2018

David Livingston/Getty

The queen of biker-short ensembles, Kardashian showed up to Beautycon in July 2018 wearing a fresh take on her go-to outfit. The black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit included a bodice cut-out, long sleeves and an overskirt. She paired the casually cool look with nude lace-up sandals and a mini black bag.

Kim Kardashian at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles in 2019

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Kardashian was spotted leaving the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards wearing one of her most daring outfits yet. The vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler dress featured criss-cross cut-outs on the bodice and a thigh-high slit for a revealing look that solidified the star's status as a fashion risk taker.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2019

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The reality star turned to Mugler once again for her 2019 Met Gala: a skintight latex dress that took the brand eight months to make. The corseted dress was meant to resemble dripping water with its dangling beaded embellishments.

"This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor," Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet. "This is about eight months in the making … He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping."

During her final fitting, however, Kardashian decided to alter the dress for her then-husband West. "Well the dress initially since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it. I think with editing I don't know, I'm not sure if we actually put that part into that fight [on the show]," the reality star said in an interview on The Real. "So, he was really certain that he didn't want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there so we did have that discussion."

She completed her look with clear embellished sandals, acrylic nails with droplet accents, bronzed makeup and of course, "wet" hair.

Kim Kardashian at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019

FOX Image Collection

Kardashian walked the 2019 Emmys red carpet wearing another corseted dress — a black velvet Vivienne Westwood gown with a large bow on the back. Her layered chain necklaces coupled with a cross necklace gave the elegant look a modern touch.

Kim Kardashian at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in 2019

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

It was denim on denim for Kardashian's cowboy-meets-early-aughts look at the 2019 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards. The off-the-shoulder corset top, jeans and chaps-inspired blue boots looked casual and chic.

Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Still on her corset streak, Kardashian wore a textured Alexander McQueen gown to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party. The nude-tattered gown featured a ruffled skirt, corset bodice, a ruffled shoulder strap and a thin shoulder strap. She complemented the edgy dress with a smokey eye and loose waves.

Kim Kardashian at a Balenciaga fashion show in 2020

Pierre Suu/Getty

Signaling the start of her Balenciaga era, Kardashian attended the brand's fashion show in March 2020 wearing a caramel latex suit by the label. The skintight ensemble, consisting of a high-neck top, pants and a wrap jacket with built-in gloves, was an elevated take on her favored curve-hugging silhouettes.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2021

Mike Coppola/Getty

Kardashian's Balenciaga look at the 2021 Met Gala went viral for its shocking appearance. The all-black ensemble covered her entire body and featured a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit under an oversized T-shirt dress, a pleated train, jersey boots and matching gloves. The most striking accessory was the mask that covered her face and head, which the star was initially unsure about.

"I fought against it. I was like, I don't know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?" Kardashian told Vogue. "But Demna [Gvasalia, Creative Director at Balenciaga] and the team were like, 'This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There's a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.' "

Kim Kardashian at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in 2021

Gotham/GC images

After hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021, Kardashian upped the vibrancy with a hot pink Balenciaga ensemble at the show's afterparty in New York City. The jersey one-piece included built-in boots, which she paired with a textured coat and large bauble earrings to make the look even more lively and playful.

Kim Kardashian at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in 2021

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kardashian accepted the Brand Innovator Award at the 2021 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards wearing a look from her SKIMS x Fendi collection: a brown leather dress with a high neckline. She accessorized the fitted look with matching gloves, snakeskin boots and diamond jewelry.

Kim Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards in 2021

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

It was back to Balenciaga for Kardashian, who wore an all-black ensemble to accept the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. The high-neck long-sleeve bodysuit, jersey boots, corset mini dress and gloves — all in a subtle floral pattern — emulated her style evolution from casual to high-fashion.

She thanked her ex-husband, West, in her acceptance speech, saying, "To Kanye, for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I'm so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I'm so humbled."

Kim Kardashian walking in Los Angeles in 2022

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kardashian knows how to make a bold fashion statement even while walking the streets of Los Angeles. She was spotted taking biker chic to a new level in this all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble, which included a leather padded moto jacket, leather leggings, gloves, pointy-toed boots and silver sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2022

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The SKIMS founder rocked a neon blue bodycon dress by Balenciaga for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party. The gown had long sleeves with built-in gloves, which has become another one of the star's fashion signatures. She also accessorized the bright look with black-heeled boots, drop earrings and silver sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian at the premiere of The Kardashians in 2022

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Swapping silver sunglasses for a silver dress, Kardashian sported a skintight Mugler dress in the metallic hue for the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. She completed the look with chunky jewelry — a choker necklace and two cuff bracelets.

Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in 2022

Paul Morigi/Getty

Making her red carpet debut with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kardashian attended the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a shimmering silver gown by Balenciaga. With such an eye-catching gown, she kept the rest of her look simple with diamond stud earrings and natural makeup.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2022

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kardashian sparked a lot of controversy with her 2022 Met Gala look. The star donned the original Jean Louis gown that Marilyn Monroe wore for her "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" serenade to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

She followed an extreme diet to fit into the dress — a nude floor-length number with beaded embellishments. Fully committing to the look, Kardashian dyed her hair blonde for the Gala and accessorized the vintage number with diamond drop earrings and a white fur jacket. She changed into a replica after walking the red carpet to avoid damaging the dress.