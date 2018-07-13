Kim Kardashian Wears Sports Bra and Cheeky Bottoms During Beach Gym Session With Friends

Kim Kardashian West‘s taking her workouts to the beach.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, took a break from working out at her home and instead headed shoreside with close friend Carla DiBello and fitness influencer Amanda Lee for a sweat session.

Kardashian West flaunted her figure in a sporty bra top and spandex biker shorts — which she eventually took off to reveal high-waisted briefs that showed off her famous backside — that accentuated her hard-earned 24-inch waistline.

The reality star has been following a strict workout and diet plan, and documents both for fans to see on Snapchat and Instagram. Six days a week at 6 A.M., Kardashian West’s trainer Melissa Alcantara (who wasn’t present at the star’s beach day workout) heads to her home for hour-long workouts that focus on specific body parts: shoulders, biceps/triceps, and chest/back, as well as three days devoted to legs.

“Kim has been getting some really nice results, like with her triceps! She can’t believe how much has changed over the last few months. And when you’re in this deep, it’s hard to go back. She just keeps it up. She’s focused and she has a goal in mind,” Alcantara previously told PEOPLE.

Kardashian West became passionate about working out after some “awful” paparazzi photos of her on vacation in Mexico inspired the star to find a whole new way to get in shape.

“I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were photoshopping them and sharpening them,” Kardashian West explained on The View in June 2017.

“I mean I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in 12 weeks,” she said. “I had two surgeries on my uterus … I was already not feeling like myself, and then when people were sharpening them and making them look way worse and then those were going around, I was like, ‘Okay. I’m gonna get it together.’ ”

In February 2018, Kardashian West announced she had gotten her waist size down to 24 inches — the tiniest she’s ever been. “It’s never been 24 ever in my life,” she told Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin during a video from their book club meeting on her app, adding that her hips are 39 inches.

But the star’s trainer says Kardashian West’s ultimate body goals are to be strong and fit. “She didn’t want to be skinny. She wanted to have muscle and feel strong. And she wanted to find something she can do for the rest of her life,” Alcantara said. “I totally understood where she was coming from.”