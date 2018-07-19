Kim Kardashian West knows how to take a good belfie. She basically invented the photo trend.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 37, who launched three new Kimoji-inspired fragrances Wednesday, is taking advantage of her famous figure to promote the perfumes on social media.

In a sultry bikini photo, Kardashian West balances the Kimoji Peach Perfume on her backside with her arm raised above her head to provide a clear shot of the bottle as she floats on a pool raft in the water wearing a very cheeky string bottoms.

“Kimoji Fragrances available now on Kkwfragrance.com @kkwfragrance,” the star captioned the photograph.

Earlier that day, Kardashian West shared another photo from what appears to be the same shoot, wearing the white bikini and flaunting her flat abs while holding the Peach fragrance out to one side.

TMZ reports her brand brought in $5 million within the first five minutes of sales yesterday, although KKW Fragrance declined PEOPLE’s request to comment on the launch’s numbers. But despite Kardashian West’s successful line of perfumes, the star now has another lawsuit on her hands.

The KKW Beauty founder’s company is being sued for allegedly plagiarizing the logo for her new KKW fragrance called “Vibes,” according to The Blast. Vibes Media is the company suing the TV reality star and claim they trademarked the logo in 2012, the outlet reports.

The company alleges Kardashian West “has been marketing, promoting, and is now selling a Vibes perfume. The Vibes perfume comes in a bottle that is a close facsimile of the Registered Vibes Logo.”

Vibes Media is seeking damages, an injunction to prevent the mogul from selling any more products as well as all the unsold perfumes so they can be destroyed, according to TMZ.

A rep for Kardashian West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.