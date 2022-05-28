Kim Kardashian's Look for Kourtney and Travis Barker's Wedding Was a Rewear from 2011

"I wore this lace gloved Vetements dress I had in my closet for a layered lace look," Kim Kardashian explained about her updated Dolce & Gabbana wedding attire on Saturday

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12951167i) Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner arrive for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding, Portofino, Italy - 22 May 2022; LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 07: Kim Kardashian attends Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 7, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian is proud to be an outfit repeater!

On Saturday, the SKIMS founder revealed to her Twitter and Instagram followers that the outfit she wore for sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding last weekend was actually a rewear from 11 years ago.

"Fun fact about this look for the wedding!" Kim, 41, wrote on her Instagram Story. "I know you guys just saw me in my archieve [sic] on last week's episode of The Kardashians! I have every piece photographed and on an app."

The mom of four continued, "So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!"

"The dress I wore to the wedding was a Dolce & Gabbana I purchased at Bergdorf Goodman in 2011 and wore it to the Glamour Awards," she explained, posting a picture of her in the sleeveless number back then.

"But to make the dress more modern and more me," Kim wrote, "I wore this lace gloved Vetements dress I had in my closet for a layered lace look."

Kim's rewear reveal comes right after Thursday's episode of The Kardashians where she shared a glimpse of the massive warehouse where she stores her fashion archives, consisting of an estimated 30,000 pieces from her 15 years in the public eye.

"I'm on this really fun journey of just trying to figure out what my new fashion era's gonna be. I'm just hoping, honestly, to find a little bit of inspo today, because I have so much stuff and I've had so many different fashion eras," Kim said in a confessional. "I love seeing all this stuff, so I just wanna see where I've been and where I wanna go."

"When it comes to my style, I've always had Kanye there as like this crutch to teach me so much about fashion," she added. "And having that not be there as my crutch, to guide me, has really forced me to figure it out on my own."

"The status of my relationship to Kanye hasn't really been clear to people because I was trying to figure it out too, and I'm ready to move on. But I think for so long, always depending on someone else, I forgot that I have an opinion too. And I forgot that I can make decisions too," Kim added.

episode 7 Where I've Been and Where I Wanna Go Credit: hulu

While rummaging through her many racks and boxes of clothing, Kim reminisced about some of her memorable fashion moments with friend and publicist Tracy Romulus. "Every time I look at something, it's just like a memory," Kim explained.

"The crazy thing about Kim, is you can like hold up a dress, and she'll tell you where she wore the dress, what color her eye shadow was, if she had a bang, if she had a high ponytail," Romulus said. "She has a whole story behind every outfit she wears."

"Quiz me," Kim said, before recounting the looks she wore for New Year's Eve in Las Vegas after her 2011 split from ex-husband Kris Humphries, as well as her first time attending the Emmy Awards in 2009.

A warehouse of fashion aside, Kim also noted that she really just wants to "wear sweats."