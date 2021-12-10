Kim Kardashian and Sister Kourtney Kardashian Serve '1994 Coolness' in Throwback Photo

Kim Kardashian captioned an old-school photo of her and Kourtney Kardashian "1994 coolness" on Instagram Thursday

Kim Kardashian blessed her fans with a new throwback snap.

The SKIMs mogul, 41, shared an old school photo of her and Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram Thursday.

In the picture, Kim smiles as she rocks short hair tucked behind her ears and with a barrette holding her bangs back. Kourtney's straight-faced look is complete with side bangs and a ponytail.

"1994 coolness," Kim captioned the post.

"You two are sooooo cute!!!! 🥰," Kim's pal and social media star Olivia Pierson commented. Barely Famous alum Sara Foster also swooned over the sisters, writing, "Coolest ever."

Kim is no stranger to sharing throwback photos of herself and her family on social media.

In January, she referenced an old beauty trend, pencil-thin eyebrows, in a snap of her and Kourtney. The mom of four wrote, "It's the brows for me..."

A school photo of Kim in the seventh grade, shared in April 2020, shows the Keeping Up WIth The Kardashians alum rocking orange streaks in her hair.

While Kim kept the caption simple with "7th grade coolness," it was Kourtney who revealed how she achieved the look.

"You put cream bleach on your hand and ran it through your hair the day before school started for that cool orange streak 🧡😬," the Poosh founder spilled in the comments.

Kourtney has also been known to share some old-school photos. In April, she posted two photos on her Instagram from when she was in her early 20s. In the snaps, she poses in a lacy black bra and matching underwear for the photos, also sporting an iconic 90s high ponytail.

Wearing an ethereal silver eyeshadow and a glimmering lip color, Kourtney, 41, strikes a fun pose with her hands spread out in front of her face for the first snapshot. In the second, she gives the camera a soft smile.

"90s vibes only! (1999 to be exact)," she wrote in the caption.

Just a month prior, she posted another set of throwback photos, that time from the year 2000.

In the snaps, she's looking fierce in a leopard print tank top and matching leopard print underwear. Wearing dark makeup, Kardashian struck a dramatic pose with her hip popped to the side and her hands stretched out above her.