Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Wear Matching Halter Tops on the Same Day in Sexy Instagram Snaps
Kim Kardashian West went for a Western-inspired look, while Kylie Jenner paired her top with matching trousers for a monochromatic moment
Two of reality television’s most famous sisters are twinning!
On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West posed for an Instagram pic wearing a checkered stretch-woven Charlotte Knowles top. Later that day, sister Kylie Jenner donned the same spring/summer 2020 design for a night out, as documented on her Instagram Story.
The SKIMS founder, 39, chose a Western-inspired look, teaming the figure-hugging top with Roberto Cavalli fringe leather pants and Yeezy python-print ankle boots. While Kylie, 22, styled her Charlotte Knowles design with matching trousers by the London-based brand for a cool monochromatic moment.
The makeup mogul's night out came just hours after she revealed Kylie Cosmetics' forthcoming collaboration with sister Kendall Jenner.
The highly-anticipated Kendall x Kylie collection (which launches June 29 on kyliecosmetics.com) includes two lip glosses, a lip kit, three cream complexion products, a blotting balm and an eyeshadow palette.
RELATED: Kendall Jenner Announces Kylie Cosmetics Collab: 'We're Going Big Because I'm Her Full Blood'
Kendall, 24, staged a bedroom photo shoot in honor of makeup collection, and shared the results on her Instagram on Wednesday.
In the pictures, Kendall wears products from her makeup collaboration as she poses in various positions on her bed. The sultry look also included a tiger-print lingerie set, as well as a pair of matching gloves.
"wearing KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else," she wrote in the caption.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's family quickly flooded the comments on the Instagram post, with Caitlyn Jenner joking with her daughter to "Put something more on 😜."
"loving this collab @kendalljenner love you baby!" Caitlyn, 70, wrote. "Killing it! @kyliecosmetics."
Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian quipped, "Hi kitty kitty."
"u cute cute." Kylie commented.
Kendall is the last sister of the Kardashian-Jenner family to collaborate with the beauty brand. Previously, Kylie Cosmetics released collections with sisters Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Mom Kris Jenner and Kylie’s daughter Stormi have also all received their own namesake collections.