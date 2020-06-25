Kim Kardashian West went for a Western-inspired look, while Kylie Jenner paired her top with matching trousers for a monochromatic moment

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Wear Matching Halter Tops on the Same Day in Sexy Instagram Snaps

Two of reality television’s most famous sisters are twinning!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West posed for an Instagram pic wearing a checkered stretch-woven Charlotte Knowles top. Later that day, sister Kylie Jenner donned the same spring/summer 2020 design for a night out, as documented on her Instagram Story.

The SKIMS founder, 39, chose a Western-inspired look, teaming the figure-hugging top with Roberto Cavalli fringe leather pants and Yeezy python-print ankle boots. While Kylie, 22, styled her Charlotte Knowles design with matching trousers by the London-based brand for a cool monochromatic moment.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The makeup mogul's night out came just hours after she revealed Kylie Cosmetics' forthcoming collaboration with sister Kendall Jenner.

The highly-anticipated Kendall x Kylie collection (which launches June 29 on kyliecosmetics.com) includes two lip glosses, a lip kit, three cream complexion products, a blotting balm and an eyeshadow palette.

In the pictures, Kendall wears products from her makeup collaboration as she poses in various positions on her bed. The sultry look also included a tiger-print lingerie set, as well as a pair of matching gloves.

"wearing KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else," she wrote in the caption.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's family quickly flooded the comments on the Instagram post, with Caitlyn Jenner joking with her daughter to "Put something more on 😜."

"loving this collab @kendalljenner love you baby!" Caitlyn, 70, wrote. "Killing it! @kyliecosmetics."

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian quipped, "Hi kitty kitty."

"u cute cute." Kylie commented.

Image zoom Kendall and Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics/Instagram