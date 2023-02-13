Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Pose in Matching Bikinis for Sultry Poolside Photoshoot: 'My Twin'

Lately Kylie Jenner is all about posting her sexy bikinis snaps on Instagram. For her latest, she even shared the spotlight with older sister Kim Kardashian.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, posted two photos of her and the SKIMS founder, 42, twinning in black bikinis, which they accessorized with silver jewelry — Kardashian sporting chain link anklets and Jenner donning a butterfly pendant ring.

For the poolside photoshoot, the siblings posed facing each other on a lounge chair while basking in the golden hour light. Blue skies and a contemporary designed house appear in the background.

"You my twin," Jenner captioned the post. Kardashian returned the love, commenting, "Always and Forever."

Although missing from the carousel, Khloé Kardashian commented with an emoji displaying twinning ballerinas.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Their sister moment comes after Kardashian jokingly threw shade at Jenner for not tagging SKIMS on Instagram, after she'd posted an outfit photo wearing a figure-hugging one-piece from the loungewear brand without crediting her older sis.

"can u tag @skims please LOL," Kardashian wrote on Jenner's Instagram.

Jenner then bantered back, "@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims."

Jenner was also recently spotted in Turks & Caicos wearing another black bikini following the news of her split from rapper Travis Scott — with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 1-year-old son Aire.

Since then, she's been experimenting with a closet full of high-end designer swimwear looks.

kylie Jenner/Instagram

During that same getaway, the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur sported her take on the 'flossy" fashion trend in a tie-around set featuring a sheer top and a paisley-patterned micro-mini skirt from the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She even toted around a yellow boa that matched her feathery stilettos.

After that, she modeled a blinged-out teeny-tiny pastel bikini adorned with gemstones.