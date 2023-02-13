Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Pose in Matching Bikinis for Sultry Poolside Photoshoot: 'My Twin'

The reality television stars and sisters flaunted their famous figures in coordinating swimsuits

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 04:34 PM
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian twin in bikinis
Photo: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Lately Kylie Jenner is all about posting her sexy bikinis snaps on Instagram. For her latest, she even shared the spotlight with older sister Kim Kardashian.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, posted two photos of her and the SKIMS founder, 42, twinning in black bikinis, which they accessorized with silver jewelry — Kardashian sporting chain link anklets and Jenner donning a butterfly pendant ring.

For the poolside photoshoot, the siblings posed facing each other on a lounge chair while basking in the golden hour light. Blue skies and a contemporary designed house appear in the background.

"You my twin," Jenner captioned the post. Kardashian returned the love, commenting, "Always and Forever."

Although missing from the carousel, Khloé Kardashian commented with an emoji displaying twinning ballerinas.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Their sister moment comes after Kardashian jokingly threw shade at Jenner for not tagging SKIMS on Instagram, after she'd posted an outfit photo wearing a figure-hugging one-piece from the loungewear brand without crediting her older sis.

"can u tag @skims please LOL," Kardashian wrote on Jenner's Instagram.

Jenner then bantered back, "@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims."

Jenner was also recently spotted in Turks & Caicos wearing another black bikini following the news of her split from rapper Travis Scott — with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 1-year-old son Aire.

Since then, she's been experimenting with a closet full of high-end designer swimwear looks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoNZOLapAmt/ kyliejenner Verified 👼🏻 4h
kylie Jenner/Instagram

During that same getaway, the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur sported her take on the 'flossy" fashion trend in a tie-around set featuring a sheer top and a paisley-patterned micro-mini skirt from the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She even toted around a yellow boa that matched her feathery stilettos.

After that, she modeled a blinged-out teeny-tiny pastel bikini adorned with gemstones.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoQgEmQytKj/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D
Kylie Jenner Is a 'Daydream' in Crystal-Bedazzled Chanel Bikini Poolside Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoNZOLapAmt/ kyliejenner Verified 👼🏻 4h
Kylie Jenner Models Sheer Top and Bikini Bottoms During Vacation in Turks and Caicos
Kendall Jenner Dons Tiny Thong
Kendall Jenner Wears Teeny-Tiny Thong Bikini in New Beach Pics — See Her Daring Look!
Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back
Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner for Not Tagging SKIMS on Instagram — and Kylie Claps Back
Kim Kardashian Modeling Skims V-Day  collection
Kim Kardashian Models SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection in Sultry Selfies on Instagram 
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Plays Kris Jenner's 'Favorite Song' by Janet Jackson for 'Date Night with My Mom'
Kylie Jenner wears sister Khloé's Good American vinyl bikini
Kylie Jenner Wears a Tiny Vinyl Bikini with Furry Boots in Chilly Aspen – See Her Steamy Photoshoot! 
Kylie and Kris Jenner wear matching pjs for holidays
Kylie Jenner and Mom Kris Have a Twinning Moment in Matching Plaid SKIMS Pajamas: 'Christmas Queen'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Kicks Off the New Year with Sultry Bikini Snapshots from Beachside Getaway
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu0Se4uayQ/ briellebiermann Verified at this point, i need to live on an island 🌊💕who’s joining me? 22h
Brielle Biermann Posts Itty-Bitty Bikini Photos from Holiday Vacation: 'I Need to Live on an Island'
Kim Kardashian addresses photoshop of family pic / christmas
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Denies Photoshop Accusations from Viral Family Christmas Eve Picture
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2yyq5NYwS/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/kourtneykardash/?hl=en. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
See Every Festive Look the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Their New Year's Eve Parties
Kim Kardashian says she misses blonde hair
Kim Kardashian Admits She Already Misses Her Blonde Hair After Dyeing Her Locks Back to Brown
Hailey Bieber Instagram
Hailey Bieber Shares a Collection of Unseen Throwback Bikini Pics from Vacation: 'Lost Files'
https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Match in Mugler Dresses for Kardashian Christmas Party: Photos