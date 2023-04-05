Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry Bond Over 'Ugly Cry Face' – See the Hilarious Interaction!

The brunette bombshells have some of the most iconic ugly cry faces in the industry

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 5, 2023 02:04 PM
katy perry; kim kardashian
Photo: Getty (2)

Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian aren't afraid to show off their "ugly cry" faces.

The pop star and the reality TV mogul just had a hilarious interaction in the comment section of one of Perry's most recent Instagram posts, as first pointed about by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

After a duet performance by American Idol contestants Fire and Jayna Elise brought both Perry and fellow judge Lionel Richie to tears, the Teenage Dream singer took a short clip of her reaction to the performance and shared it to her social media profile with the caption "hi this is my ugly cry face. watch #idol now to get urs."

The clip showed Perry in a full-blown breakdown to both the performance and the heartfelt story behind it, being that Jayna Elise volunteered last minute to join Fire in the duet, ultimately saving her in the competition, after her original partner, Kaya Stewart, decided she was too sick to stay in the competition.

When Kardashian saw the hilarious clip, she left a comment affirming Perry that she was not alone and that, as for ugly cry faces, "We all have one."

Fans underneath the SKIMS founder's comment praised the interaction for its unexpected and hilarious nature; one fan said, "best comment award 🥇," another called the star the, "queen of cry face," and another simply said, "iconic response."

Givenchy : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016
Michel Dufour/WireImage

This is the second time Perry has had a notable breakdown while judging American Idol – the first being in response to the heartbreaking story of a survivor of the 2018 Santa Fe High School mass shooting who auditioned for the show earlier this year.

After performing, Trey Louis, a 21-year-old from Santa Fe, Texas, let the judges in on the tragic mass shooting he endured, saying, "As I said before, I'm from Santa Fe, Texas. In May 2018, a gunman walked into my school. I was in art room one, and he shot up art room two before he made his way to art room one."

Continuing, "Lost a lot of friends. Eight students were killed. Two teachers were killed. And uh, it's just really been negative, man. Santa Fe's had a bad rap here since 2018."

In response, all three judges got emotional; however, Perry started shedding tears while voicing her enragement about the shooting, saying in a now-viral clip, "Our country has f---ing failed us."

Adding, "This is not OK. You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that s—. You didn't have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change because, you know what? I'm scared, too."

