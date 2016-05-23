With only one week left until Memorial Day, most of us are swapping our sweaters for swimsuits and getting ready for summer. But Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are always one step (or season) ahead of the fashion curve. Case in point? Their coordinating style over the weekend which included a suitcase (or two) full of fall-ready boots.

Kgc-305/Star Max/Newscom/Zuma

They had a coordinating couple moment while visiting the Vivienne Westwood Couture shop in London, both opting for bomber jackets and cold-weather footwear. Kim, naturally paired her slouchy maroon boots with something sexy on top (a lace slip dress and a sparkly choker), while Kanye went all-out casual in jeans and a tee.

AKM-GSI

The couple started off their extended weekend getaway on the right foot (figuratively speaking) seen at LAX wearing full-on matching distressed denim jeans, with Kim donning a plunging, nude bodysuit and matching coat accessorized with a pair of lace-up, high-heel, army-green booties. For his part, Kanye opted for a white tee and metallic-accented boots.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Later Kim was spotted getting lunch in London wearing a ribbed LBD with sheer neckline and sleeves with her favorite pair of lace-up boots.

AKM-GSI

The couple arrived at the Vogue 100 Festival at London’s Royal Geographical Society in more formal looks. Kim sparkled from all angles in a flowy, sequin-covered Talbot Runhof midi dress teamed with black ankle-strap sandals, and Kanye kept up with his more laid-back, formal athliesure style in a black tee, matching pants and a parka jacket paired with lace-up brown all-weather boots (a pair he could also pack for, say, a fishing trip.)

MPI99/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim’s favorite lace-ups shoes were spotted again, as she went for a sporty look with her zip-up knit long-sleeve dress at Heathrow airport. And yes, Kanye is wearing the T-shirt with his mother’s face on it.

AKM-GSI

Then they jetted off to Rome to attend the Sofia Coppola-directed opera La Traviata. Kim opted for sky-high platform heels for the occasion with an elegant white Vivienne Westwood gown, while Kanye kept the boot game going strong in a pair of suede kicks with his sleek all-black suit.

Andrew Medichini/AP

And Kim foreshadowed her current boot-wearing style spree last week, arriving home from the Cannes Film Festival in a very sexy traveling look: suede knee-high boots worn with a white tank dress with an exposed lace bra underneath, plus a tan utility jacket.

What do you think about boots in May? Share in the comments below.