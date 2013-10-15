We love a good Fashion Faceoff here at PEOPLE StyleWatch — and we get extra-enthusiastic when two stars are spotted out in the same distinctive dress on the same day. The stars involved may be less excited than we are about this fun coincidence, but since these two were separated by 2,000 miles, we think they won’t mind too much if we discuss dress details.



Both Jennifer Hudson and Kim Kardashian took this Donna Karan fall 2013 dress for a spin Friday night — Kardashian for a date night with love Kanye West in L.A., Hudson to the Chicago Film Festival premiere of The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete. And the two divas showed how one dress can serve two very different purposes, based on fit and accessories alone.