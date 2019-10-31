Glam Crisis! Kim Kardashian Ambushes Her Hairstylist for an Emergency Parking Lot Haircut

No one takes glam as seriously as Kim Kardashian West. And the mogul proved just that when she decided to get a haircut in a parking lot.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, found herself in the middle of a hair emergency while driving Wednesday, so called her trusted hairstylist, Chris Appleton, for an impromptu trim in an apartment complex on Hollywood Boulevard.

“What do you do when you need a haircut mid-drive? You call Chris from the gym, and he borrows scissors from the gym” the SKIMS mogul says on her Instagram story as Appleton chops her locks with a pair of blue office scissors. “And we are in a random apartment complex parking lot in Hollywood.

Appleton adds says, “No one would believe it if they saw it.”

She then turned the camera to the selfie mode to show Appleton’s masterfully chopped layers, while he finished cutting the back of her hair. “We did it really short earlier, so then I put him through hell today, guys,” she continues.

Finally, Kardashian-West reveals the finished look. “There we go. Layers.” He adds, “There she is.”

But the mother-of-four left a bit of a mess at her parking lot “hair salon.”

“No one would know,” Kardashian-West says as she films the side of a car covered in her hair trimmings. “We didn’t leave a trace.”

KKW isn’t the only Kardashian to give her hair an update as of late.

Khloé Kardashian brought back her brunette color for the launch of the new Diamond Collection for KKWFragrance, marking the Kardashian sisters’ first joint business venture (aside from their TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians).

For the campaign photo shoot, the three sisters matched in curve-hugging pastel catsuits and voluminous brunette curly hairdos, while each holding a massive perfume bottle. The Good American founder hasn’t confirmed whether or not she dyed her hair chocolate-brown for the shoot or she wore a wig, which is most likely as she was photographed last week as a blonde.

In her Instagram announcement of the sisters’ collaboration, Kim wrote, “This collection is really special because it’s the first fragrance collaboration I’ve done with Kourtney and Khloé for my line. Each of the fragrances really capture us individually. My scent is fresh and floral and becomes warmer as I wear it throughout the day. I can’t wait for you guys to smell how amazing these scents are!!!”

Kourtney added: “Working with my sisters for this collection was nostalgic. Fragrance is so personal, so being able to create my own scent from start to finish was an exciting experience.”

And Khloé commented that working with her sisters again on this project felt “so inspiring” and continued “I’ve been wearing this non-stop and love it more and more every day.”