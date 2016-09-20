For her night out on the town, the Kimoji founder decided to switch things up, ditching her now standard collection of see-through coverings, and instead opting for a garment that almost covers the entirety of her body from ankle to collarbone. In what is essentially the Kim Kardashian take on a caftan, she wore a white ribbed bra top with a plunging neckline, a high-waisted, form-fitting white maxi skirt, and a pair of strappy taupe sandals, all of which look like they could have walked straight off her husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy runway.

Speaking of Yeezy, the reality star also took the opportunity to show off the giant, new diamond ring her husband gifted her that manages to make even her original 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement stone look like something that came out of 25 cent vending machine. The new ring, which she debuted back in August at the VMAs, is also from Schwartz, but this one is a slightly larger, 20-carat emerald cut “excellent, perfect” stone set on another thin (and what appears to be French pavé) band.

It also appears that the Selfish author took a page out of her little sister Kylie’s book for her latest sartorial styling, wearing an outfit that looks suspiciously similar to one the Lip Kit CEO almost ended up wearing to Kanye’s fourth fashion show on Roosevelt Island. Of course, Kim chose to pair hers with a maxi skirt instead of leggings or booty shorts, but the cut of the bra and the ribbing are typically signatures of the brand. As that old saying goes, Yeezy is as Yeezy does.