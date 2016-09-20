Kim Kardashian Looks Surprisingly Covered Up in This Yeezy-Inspired All White Outfit
As we pointed out on Monday, Kim Kardashian has been cultivating a Miami wardrobe strictly consisting of one fully sheer, nipple-baring ensemble after the next and she really couldn’t care less what you happen to think about it. So imagine our surprise when the patron saint of nude selfies stepped out that very same night in an all white look that was downright demure. Well…for her at least.
For her night out on the town, the Kimoji founder decided to switch things up, ditching her now standard collection of see-through coverings, and instead opting for a garment that almost covers the entirety of her body from ankle to collarbone. In what is essentially the Kim Kardashian take on a caftan, she wore a white ribbed bra top with a plunging neckline, a high-waisted, form-fitting white maxi skirt, and a pair of strappy taupe sandals, all of which look like they could have walked straight off her husband Kanye West‘s Yeezy runway.
Speaking of Yeezy, the reality star also took the opportunity to show off the giant, new diamond ring her husband gifted her that manages to make even her original 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement stone look like something that came out of 25 cent vending machine. The new ring, which she debuted back in August at the VMAs, is also from Schwartz, but this one is a slightly larger, 20-carat emerald cut “excellent, perfect” stone set on another thin (and what appears to be French pavé) band.
It also appears that the Selfish author took a page out of her little sister Kylie’s book for her latest sartorial styling, wearing an outfit that looks suspiciously similar to one the Lip Kit CEO almost ended up wearing to Kanye’s fourth fashion show on Roosevelt Island. Of course, Kim chose to pair hers with a maxi skirt instead of leggings or booty shorts, but the cut of the bra and the ribbing are typically signatures of the brand. As that old saying goes, Yeezy is as Yeezy does.
What do you think of Kim’s latest look? Sound off below!