Kim Kardashian Explains How She 'Adhered to the Dress Code' at Vatican in Sexy Lace Dress

Kim Kardashian showed some major skin when she visited the Vatican with Kate Moss earlier this week. But the style mogul assured fans, she made sure to cover up when she went inside.

Since the Sistine Chapel is known for having a strict dress code (visitors aren't permitted to enter in "low cut or sleeveless clothing"), some fans were surprised to see Kardashian, 40, step out wearing a revealing lace off-the-shoulder dress with side hip cutouts when she visited. But when the SKIMS co-founder shared a behind-the-scenes look at her experience at the Vatican with her glam squad, Moss and the model's 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack, she explained that she adhered to the dress code.

"We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo's works," Kardashian captioned her Instagram post.

"We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500's. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit. (Don't worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel's)," she added.

Kardashian posted many photos from her visit including a few of her walking outside talking with Moss and striking a pose alongside the model inside. She also shared her tour group sitting on the stairs in front of the altar in St. Peter's Basilica.

Throughout her time in Rome, Kardashian's been delivering plenty of high-fashion moments, especially when she stopped by the iconic Trevi Fountain at night.

Dressed in a vintage high-shine vinyl tortoiseshell Dolce & Gabbana mini dress (which made its debut on the Italian designer's Spring-Summer 1995 catwalk) Kardashian snapped some photos in front of the fountain. She completed the look with some slim rectangular sunglasses, and a matching tortoiseshell clutch and strappy stilettos.

Kardashian has also been experimenting with dad hats during her time in Rome, pairing the sporty accessory with skin tight dresses.

When the star hasn't been out and about in the city, she's embraced a low-key look while lounging at her hotel. Kardashian shared a sultry snap from her bed where she sat topless and covered up her chest with only the plush white comforter.