Kim Kardashian Body Shamed for Noticeably Smaller Butt in New KKW Beauty Campaign Shoot

Kim Kardashian West’s most famous asset is getting called out by fans on social media.

The makeup mogul, 38, posted a photo from a new KKW Beauty shoot promoting her just-launching Flashing Lights Collection, and critics quickly started pointing out that the star’s famous backside looked noticeably different.

“Where’s your booty??” one Instagram user commented on Kardashian West’s post. Another said, “Kim please😒 that’s not you.”

A different fan agreed saying, “Ur booty is gone hun.”

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Many other fans also commented saying that Kardashian West looked almost unrecognizable altogether in the photo shoot. “You don’t even look like YOU anymore ….” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Someone else said, “Why you use so much photoshop we all know that you aren’t like that.”

One fan jumped to Kardashian West’s defense, blaming Photoshop for her smaller-looking derriere. “I think it’s the usual editorial photoshop, plus the cut of the bodysuit, plus the pose that has that effect. Leave the woman be she looks great,” they wrote in the comments.

Even though Kardashian West’s rear end has brought the star plenty of attention over the years, she actually has a love-hate relationship with it.

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the star got real about how she feels about her “huge” backside — and as it turns out, she’s no longer into it. “Kim, when you sit down your butt looks so huge,” Kourtney Kardashian said to her sister.

After momager Kris Jenner told Kardashian to apologize because that wasn’t “nice” to say, she rebutted, “She likes having a big butt, I’m not saying anything offensive. But Kardashian West replied, “No I don’t! I cry about it on the daily.”

Not long after giving birth to son Saint West in December 2015, Kardashian West told PEOPLE she started to feel self-conscious about her backside post-pregnancy. “I love curves, but I don’t love my butt and my hips being so big,” she revealed. “I totally have insecurities.”

However, her husband Kanye West thinks differently about her butt. “He loves that my ass is bigger!” she said.