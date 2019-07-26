While Kim Kardashian West often preaches about practicing safe sun, the star accidentally forgot her SPF on a recent outing.

Although the 38-year-old beauty mogul has a lengthy skincare regimen, accidental sunburns can still sometimes happen, which Kardashian West wasn’t afraid to admit to her fans on social media. The star, who recently launched a very in-demand KKW Beauty Body Foundation collection, revealed that she used her new formula to mask the redness and burn line.

“Sun Burns! UGHHHH I haven’t had this happen in years but thank goodness I had my body make up with me last week!” Kardashian West captioned a video shared on her Instagram.

In the video clip, Kardashian West wears a plunging tank top that showed her prominent sunburn line across her breasts.

“Okay guys so I got a major sunburn. So [makeup artist] Mary [Phillips] is going to put on my body makeup. I’m going to do shade medium,” she said as Phillips applied the product on her chest.

Kardashian West said the burn happened because she was outside most of the day but forgot to apply SPF to her décolletage. “I had no idea. I was out all day and did not put sunscreen on. That is crazy. I haven’t had a burn like that since like Mexico,” she said.

Once the KKW Beauty Body Foundation was applied, her skin looked airbrushed and bronzed. Kardashian West’s concept for the product came from her ongoing struggle with psoriasis.

“I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup,” she said.

Kardashian West added, “My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed.”

The star also tested it out on her 85-year-old grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell‘s arms to conceal veins.

“My grandma MJ asked me about my Body Makeup and wanted me to come over to help cover her veins,” Kardashian West wrote in a lengthy caption underneath the videos. “North & I went straight to her house & showed her exactly how to use it & I love how happy she is with the results!”

She added, “My body foundation really evens out and corrects your skin tone and conceals veins and bruises,” she added, before concluding, “My formula is super creamy, hydrating and long-lasting!”