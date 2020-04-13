Kourtney Kardashian Jokes About Kim Kardashian's Hair in Throwback Pic: 'You Put Bleach in'

Kourtney Kardashian gave away Kim Kardashian West‘s middle school beauty secret after the star shared a throwback photo.

In Kim’s 7th grade school picture day photo, the star’s naturally nearly-black hair had some copper highlights flowing down the front, which many of the star’s friends called out in the comments of her Instagram post. “Love the hair color,” said the KKW Beauty mogul’s makeup artist Mary Phillips.

Kardashian-Jenner family friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin agreed writing, “That hair color tho.”

But Kim, 39, didn’t visit the hair salon to get the warm-toned hue. Older sister Kourtney, 40, revealed the real way that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star colored her hair at home before picture day.

“You put cream bleach on your hand and ran it through your hair the day before school started for that cool orange streak 🧡😬,” the Poosh founder spilled in the comments.

Kim has shared a handful of throwback pics as she’s gone through old photos while social distancing in her Calabasas home with kids North, 6½, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months. In one throwback, the star looked like the spitting image of mom Kris Jenner with her long sweeping side bangs.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Kris Jenner/Facebook

“Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL I have so many questions,” Kim captioned the photo alongside longtime BFF Allison Statter. “What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?”

One fan commented of the star’s different ‘do, “the kris jenner hairstyle.” Another fan wrote, “You look so much like your mom 😱.”

Kim also shared another old photo of herself from her teenage years on Instagram last month.

“90’s throwback,” the reality star captioned the shot, which shows her staring at the camera with a serious gaze and wearing a basic white tee and an edgy choker necklace.

On March 14, she told fans that she’s been going through old photos while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic and to expect to see lots of fun memories.

She shared one selfie from about 11 years ago and said: “Bored and organizing lots of pics in my computer. Get ready for some good throw backs. This seems about 2009.”