Kim Kardashian Teases Her 2023 Met Gala Look as She Hangs Out with Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette

The SKIMS mogul checked out designs and got some "inspiration" at the late fashion designer's office in Paris this week

Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on April 27, 2023
Kim Kardashian and Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian is getting ready for the 2023 Met Gala.

The SKIMS mogul, 42, headed to the late Karl Lagerfeld's office in Paris this week, where she got some "inspiration" for the fundraising event and hung out with the fashion designer's iconic pet cat Choupette.

In a series of snapshots shared on her Instagram Wednesday, the mom of four can be seen checking out a selection of designs and sketches pinned on a wall.

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met," she captioned the carousel of photos, which offer a glimpse of Lagerfeld's former workplace.

Kardashian, who donned a black PVC jacket and black boots, also laid on a grand-looking bed with Choupette and pouted for the camera as she took selfies with Lagerfeld's furry friend.

According to Vogue, which hosts the Met Gala every year, the theme for this year's benefit is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty". The publication's website says the evening, which is taking place on May 1, will "honor Karl Lagerfeld, who was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute."

Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019 at the age of 85, was the creative director of Chanel for 35 years. He was also the creative director of the Italian fashion house Fendi.

Kardashian has presented many different looks at the Met Gala over the years, having attended the fashion event a total of nine times.

Kim Kardashian at Karl Lagerfeld's office. Kim Kardashian Instagram

For her debut in 2013, Kardashian — who was pregnant with firstborn North West, now 9, at the time — walked the red carpet in a custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci turtleneck dress created out of floral printed jersey with gromme t details. She teamed the outfit with perfectly matched gloves and shoes.

She was accompanied by then-boyfriend Kanye West, who kept things simple in a chic suit by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci.

Kardashian most recently attended last year's Met Gala with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson in an outfit choice that stirred a bit of controversy.

The reality star wore an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress — the same one the movie star wore in 1962, when she wished President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday at Madison Square Garden.

Kim Kardashian at Karl Lagerfeld's office. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Beyond criticism for her severe diet — Kardashian revealed that she lost 16 lbs in three weeks in order to wear the dress — she also faced pushback for wearing the historically significant (and very fragile) garment in the first place.

There were later allegations that the dress was damaged after Kardashian wore it, though Ripley's, who lent her the dress, denied any damage to the gown.

"To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,'" Kardashian later told The New York Times of losing weight to fit into the dress. "Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me."

The 2022 Met Gala also marked the first year that Kardashian's sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian walked the red carpet.

