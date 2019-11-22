Kim Kardashian Said She 'Cried the Whole Way Home' After Seeing Memes About Her 2013 Met Gala Gown

Kim Kardashian West is looking way back.

In a new video for Vogue, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, reflected on some of her best — and worst — outfits to date, and the mother of four opened up about one of her most iconic looks — the floral-print gown worn to the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant with daughter North, 6.

“I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated and I was like, ‘Oh god, of course the first time I go I’m gonna be huge,” she said, noting that she didn’t actually get an invitation.

“Kanye [West] was performing so I wasn’t actually invited, I was just Kanye’s plus one. And that was okay with me because I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball,” she said, adding, “I know no one really probably wanted me there at the time.”

When it came time to choosing the perfect outfit to make her debut, Kardashian West says then-Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci — who was also dressing West — kept her growing bump in mind.

“We chose a really stretchy fabric because I would be growing and we wanted to make sure that alterations were easy and it was comfortable,” she said, noting that there were initially two versions of the dress: a black one, and the floral-print style, which they eventually chose.

“I was like, ‘I think I should just do the black version,’ and Riccardo was like, ‘No, c’mon, we have to do the floral,’ ” she explained, adding the the designer later gave a sweet explanation for his choice. “Riccardo said afterwards, ‘What do you give a woman who is pregnant? You send her flowers.’ ”

However, at the time, Kardashian West remembers being very insecure.

“I could never really speak up at that point because I so shy and just wanted to make everybody happy,” she recalled, adding that she eventually agreed on the printed option after Tisci told her that Anna Wintour, Vogue‘s editor-in-chief who co-chairs the annual event, was also pushing for it.

But after Kardashian West walked the red carpet, many memes began being shared online, some of which compared her look to couch material.

“I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire,” she said. “I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it.”

Fortunately, there were two very important people who did like Kardashian West’s outfit right away: Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

“I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves, so none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved,” the reality star added, saying that now that time has passed, she also loves the look. “Now it’s like sick,” she said.

Another outfit that still has Kardashian West’s approval all these years is her twinning ensemble with longtime friend Paris Hilton in 2006.

“Oh my god, this is literally one of my favorite, most iconic looks,” she said, revealing that she and Hilton thought about recreating the throwback look for Halloween but “ran out of time” to put it together.

Sharing a “fun fact” about the shot, Kardashian West revealed that Hilton “does not take care of her purses” and would fill them with “a million things.”

“So I would not let her put anything inside,” Kardashian West explained of the metallic bags. “It’s an empty bag that she’s carrying.”

Of course, Kardashian West doesn’t look back fondly on every blast from the past.

“This is so embarrassing,” she said of one photo of herself wearing a red dress at a season one premiere party for KUWTK in 2007, which she thought probably came from DASH, the now-shuttered clothing stores she used to run with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

“I don’t know why I did the lip, and the eye, and the hair, and the dress, and the jewels, and the french tip nails.”

While she may find the look “cringeworthy” now, Kardashian West says she can appreciate it.

“I still respect it and laugh and think, ‘Oh my god, that was so cute.’ I was so clueless,” she added. “This was probably one of my worst looks of life.”

But just as soon as the words left her mouth, Kardashian West discovered the next outfit Vogue had chosen for her to reminisce about was just as cringe-worthy to her.

“No, [that] was not my worst look of life, this is,” she said, roasting herself for waring a plunging sweater dress with a white button-up shirt underneath as well as a wide belt and a pair of boots in 2006.