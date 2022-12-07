Oh Là Là! Kim Cattrall Shows Off Some Décolletage in Plunging Jumpsuit at 'Emily in Paris' Premiere

The actress also reunited with Sex and the City and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star on the red carpet

By
Published on December 7, 2022 03:20 PM
Kim Cattrall attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo: Pierre Suu/WireImage

Emily is in Paris — and so is Kim!

Kim Cattrall hit the red carpet for the Emily in Paris season 3 world premiere, which was held at the Champs Elysées Theater in the show's titular city.

The Sex and the City star, 66, wore a plunging black jumpsuit paired with sparkly pumps and a Philip Treacy fascinator. Cattrall, whose SATC character Samantha Jones is known for her bold outfits, brightened up the look with a shimmery purple eye look and a glossy lip.

Darren Star and Kim Cattrall attendthe "Emily In Paris" season 3 world premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The Canadian actress also reunited with close friend Darren Star — creator of both SATC and the hit Netflix series — on the carpet, where she planted a smooch on the Emily in Paris showrunner.

Star is also the co-creator of HBO's SATC reboot And Just Like That, from which Cattrall is notably absent, with her iconic character only appearing in the series through text.

Cattrall also posed alongside longtime boyfriend Russell Thomas, with whom she celebrated a six-year anniversary earlier this year.

Russell Thomas and Kim Cattrall attend the "Emily In Paris" season 3 world premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The How I Met Your Father star posted photos with the two men on Instagram, where she thanked both Star and Netflix for "such a fun opening in Paris🇫🇷 with 'Emily in Paris' 💋."

In an interview with Variety at the star-studded premiere, Cattrall was asked whether she may join the show in the future, to which she replied: "It's a wonderful idea."

"Not at the moment but it would be so much fun to see that happening."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emily in Paris season 3 will release on Netflix on Dec. 21.

Related Articles
Lily Collins as Emily in episode 309 of Emily in Paris
'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Trailer: Lily Collins Returns to the City of Light
Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Hit the Red Carpet, Plus Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in N.Y.C. and More
Emily in Paris
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
naked dresses tout
The Sheerest, Sexiest and Most Straight-Up 'Naked' Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet
Geoffrey Owens and Jordyn Owens
'Cosby Show' 's Geoffrey Owens Is 'Beyond Proud' of Son Jordyn's Acting Debut in Netflix's 'Uncoupled'
lily collins
Lily Collins Says 'Emily in Paris' ' Season 2 Mixes 'New and Unknown Designers with Vintage Couture'
hamilton where are they now
The Cast of 'Hamilton' : Where Are They Now?
George Clooney Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & George Clooney Turn It Out in L.A., Plus Anne Hathaway, the Hadids and More
Lady Gaga and Billy Porter are seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence
Lady Gaga and Billy Porter Cozy Up, Plus Emily Ratajkowski, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and More
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Gay Shark
Andy Cohen Wraps BravoCon in N.Y.C., Plus Pierce Brosnan and The Rock, Mindy & BJ and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)
Kim Cattrall Reunites with Patricia Field, Darren Star, Candace Bushnell from 'Sex and the City'
ASHLEY PARK as MINDY and LILY COLLINS as EMILY in episode 101 of Emily In Paris
Lily Collins and Ashley Park Confirm Production Has Begun on 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years