Oh Là Là! Kim Cattrall Shows Off Some Décolletage in Plunging Jumpsuit at 'Emily in Paris' Premiere

Emily is in Paris — and so is Kim!

Kim Cattrall hit the red carpet for the Emily in Paris season 3 world premiere, which was held at the Champs Elysées Theater in the show's titular city.

The Sex and the City star, 66, wore a plunging black jumpsuit paired with sparkly pumps and a Philip Treacy fascinator. Cattrall, whose SATC character Samantha Jones is known for her bold outfits, brightened up the look with a shimmery purple eye look and a glossy lip.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The Canadian actress also reunited with close friend Darren Star — creator of both SATC and the hit Netflix series — on the carpet, where she planted a smooch on the Emily in Paris showrunner.

Star is also the co-creator of HBO's SATC reboot And Just Like That, from which Cattrall is notably absent, with her iconic character only appearing in the series through text.

Cattrall also posed alongside longtime boyfriend Russell Thomas, with whom she celebrated a six-year anniversary earlier this year.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The How I Met Your Father star posted photos with the two men on Instagram, where she thanked both Star and Netflix for "such a fun opening in Paris🇫🇷 with 'Emily in Paris' 💋."

In an interview with Variety at the star-studded premiere, Cattrall was asked whether she may join the show in the future, to which she replied: "It's a wonderful idea."

"Not at the moment but it would be so much fun to see that happening."

Emily in Paris season 3 will release on Netflix on Dec. 21.