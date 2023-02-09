Kim Basinger Recalls 'Praying' Her 1999 Oscars Dress Wouldn't 'Fall Off' After Wardrobe Malfunction

"I held that sucker up all the way through," Kim Basinger recalled of the trouble she had with her strapless white dress at the 71st Academy Awards in 1999

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 08:30 PM
James Coburn holds up his Oscar after winning for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Leading Role for his part in the movie "Affliction" during the 71st Academy Awards 21 March 1999 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Presenting the Oscar is Kim Basinger. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Kim Basinger almost suffered a very public wardrobe malfunction on Hollywood's biggest night.

The Oscar winner, 69, recalled the 71st Academy Awards in 1999 as "a truly memorable night... for many reasons" after nearly suffering a wardrobe malfunction onstage in her Randolph Duke strapless white dress, sharing photos from the evening.

"I stood behind the 3-story spinning Oscar while a guy bent down, headset on, and counted down from 10 on his fingers, looking at me," she wrote in the caption. "At about 5, I heard something in the back of my white, floor-length Randolph Duke gown POP…..

"I was shaking and I was mortified but I took the stage and I clenched my arms to my sides as tight as they would go… PRAYING… that the dress would not fall off… and I held that sucker up all the way through presenting the award to James Coburn," added Basinger.

She ultimately managed to avoid a very revealing moment while presenting the late Coburn with Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Affliction.

Basinger added some perspective in the caption: "Don't ever forget… most of the time, these people are sewn into their gowns moments before hitting the red carpet… The #1 fear: you'll fall down. #2: The stitches won't hold!"

The actress won her first Oscar a year before for Best Actress in a Supporting Role following her performance in L.A. Confidential.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Basinger Says She Had to 'Relearn to Drive' After Years of Agoraphobia Left Her Housebound

Basinger's post comes after she revealed last month that her and ex-husband Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland Baldwin is expecting a baby girl, after the first-time mother-to-be announced her pregnancy with boyfriend RAC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Like mother, like daughter…. and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June…" Basinger wrote, sharing images of both their sonograms.

Related Articles
Hilaria Baldwin Thanks Fans For Helping Her and Alec Baldwin 'Be Stronger Parents and Partners'
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Alec with All 7 Kids as They Strive to 'Be Stronger Parents'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Cardi B
Cardi B Honors Late Designer Paco Rabanne with Her 2023 Grammys Outfit Change — See Her Daring Look
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump Modeling Vintage Outfits
Kim Basigner confirms daughter Ireland is having a girl
Kim Basinger Confirms Daughter Ireland Baldwin Is Having a Girl in Post Comparing Their Sonograms
Madonna and Sam Smith
Madonna Reveals Dominatrix-Style Corset and Garter Look She Slipped Into for Grammys Afterparties
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Doja Cat Iconic Looks
Doja Cat's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jessica Chastain's Stylist and Tailor Save Her from a Fashion Emergency at the 2023 Golden Globes
Kate Hudson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kate Hudson Shimmers in Daring Silver Dress and Super Long Hair at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Jennifer Lopez backstage at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, 2/23/00, Phoebe Bridgers arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on 63rd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 14 Mar 2021
Beyoncé's Baby Bump, J.Lo's Down-to-There Dress and More of the Most Memorable Grammys Looks
Kim Basinger Says She Had to 'Relearn to Drive' After Years of Agoraphobia Left Her Housebound
'RTT' : Kim Basinger Says She Had to 'Relearn to Drive' After Years of Agoraphobia Left Her Housebound
bob hope, whoopi goldberg, billy crystal
Celebrities Who Have Hosted the Oscars the Most Times
Selena Gomez attends the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022
Selena Gomez Says a 'Lot of People Saw Something' During Wardrobe Malfunction at 2022 Emmy Awards
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline
Ginny & Georgia
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2 Style Decoded: From Ginny's Emo Evolution to Georgia's Wedding Dress