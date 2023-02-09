Lifestyle Style Kim Basinger Recalls 'Praying' Her 1999 Oscars Dress Wouldn't 'Fall Off' After Wardrobe Malfunction "I held that sucker up all the way through," Kim Basinger recalled of the trouble she had with her strapless white dress at the 71st Academy Awards in 1999 By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 9, 2023 08:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Kim Basinger almost suffered a very public wardrobe malfunction on Hollywood's biggest night. The Oscar winner, 69, recalled the 71st Academy Awards in 1999 as "a truly memorable night... for many reasons" after nearly suffering a wardrobe malfunction onstage in her Randolph Duke strapless white dress, sharing photos from the evening. "I stood behind the 3-story spinning Oscar while a guy bent down, headset on, and counted down from 10 on his fingers, looking at me," she wrote in the caption. "At about 5, I heard something in the back of my white, floor-length Randolph Duke gown POP….. "I was shaking and I was mortified but I took the stage and I clenched my arms to my sides as tight as they would go… PRAYING… that the dress would not fall off… and I held that sucker up all the way through presenting the award to James Coburn," added Basinger. Kim Basinger Confirms Daughter Ireland Baldwin Is Having a Girl in Post Comparing Their Sonograms She ultimately managed to avoid a very revealing moment while presenting the late Coburn with Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Affliction. Basinger added some perspective in the caption: "Don't ever forget… most of the time, these people are sewn into their gowns moments before hitting the red carpet… The #1 fear: you'll fall down. #2: The stitches won't hold!" Kim Basinger Pens Moving Poem About Christmas amid COVID-19 to Honor 'All the Loved Ones We've Lost' The actress won her first Oscar a year before for Best Actress in a Supporting Role following her performance in L.A. Confidential. RELATED VIDEO: Kim Basinger Says She Had to 'Relearn to Drive' After Years of Agoraphobia Left Her Housebound Basinger's post comes after she revealed last month that her and ex-husband Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland Baldwin is expecting a baby girl, after the first-time mother-to-be announced her pregnancy with boyfriend RAC. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Like mother, like daughter…. and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June…" Basinger wrote, sharing images of both their sonograms.