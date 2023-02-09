Kim Basinger Recalls 'Praying' Her 1999 Oscars Dress Wouldn't 'Fall Off' After Wardrobe Malfunction

Kim Basinger almost suffered a very public wardrobe malfunction on Hollywood's biggest night.

The Oscar winner, 69, recalled the 71st Academy Awards in 1999 as "a truly memorable night... for many reasons" after nearly suffering a wardrobe malfunction onstage in her Randolph Duke strapless white dress, sharing photos from the evening.

"I stood behind the 3-story spinning Oscar while a guy bent down, headset on, and counted down from 10 on his fingers, looking at me," she wrote in the caption. "At about 5, I heard something in the back of my white, floor-length Randolph Duke gown POP…..

"I was shaking and I was mortified but I took the stage and I clenched my arms to my sides as tight as they would go… PRAYING… that the dress would not fall off… and I held that sucker up all the way through presenting the award to James Coburn," added Basinger.

She ultimately managed to avoid a very revealing moment while presenting the late Coburn with Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Affliction.

Basinger added some perspective in the caption: "Don't ever forget… most of the time, these people are sewn into their gowns moments before hitting the red carpet… The #1 fear: you'll fall down. #2: The stitches won't hold!"

The actress won her first Oscar a year before for Best Actress in a Supporting Role following her performance in L.A. Confidential.

Basinger's post comes after she revealed last month that her and ex-husband Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland Baldwin is expecting a baby girl, after the first-time mother-to-be announced her pregnancy with boyfriend RAC.

"Like mother, like daughter…. and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June…" Basinger wrote, sharing images of both their sonograms.