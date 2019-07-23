Ireland Baldwin's Mom Kim Basinger Hilariously Reacts to Her Latest Nude Instagram Photo

Image zoom Kim Basinger (left) and Ireland Baldwin Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Ireland Baldwin knows how to get her family talking.

Less than a week after posting a near-naked photo of herself to Instagram, the model, 23, shared another racy snap to the social platform on Sunday — this time, of late actress Romy Schneider.

In the sexy image, simply captioned “mood,” Schenider was pictured laying face-down on a bed with her eyes closed and her bare behind displayed against the feathery, white comforter.

Since Ireland is no stranger to embracing and showing off her body on Instagram, many followers, including her mom Kim Basinger, believed that the new photo was of the model — and Basinger, 65, had no problem making it known.

“What ??? What ???? Where ??? Where ??? Who ???? Who???” she angrily wrote on the post, thinking it was her daughter, before signing the note with, “Your MOM …..😡”

Ireland quickly shut that idea down, reassuring her mother, “this isn’t me!!!!” but it was already too late, as several followers started slamming the model for the racy image.

Others were quick to point out her father, Alec Baldwin, would be less than thrilled with the photo.

Just last week, Ireland showed off her assets in an Instagram post, but both her father and uncle Billy Baldwin couldn’t help but find the situation to be a bit awkward.

“Thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill. Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white,” she captioned the post, featuring a photo of her nearly naked backside in a thong and heels.

Image zoom Ireland Baldwin Franziska Krug/Getty

“I’m sorry. What?” Alec, 61, commented on the post.

“Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like.’ #awkward” Billy, 56, wrote, adding a red heart emoji. Both comments were first caught by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

It wasn’t the first time Alec has seemingly disapproved of his daughter’s more risqué Instagram posts.

Last summer, the actor commented on a shot of the model — who posed nude for PETA last year — leaning forward on top of a motorcycle while wearing a black bra with a matching pair of bottoms.

“No. Just… No,” he bluntly wrote in response to the shot.

Commenting on the over-the-top nature of the photo herself, Ireland captioned the image, “Stay extra.”

Although the father-daughter duo might not see eye to eye about all of her photos, Ireland has spoken at length before about how proud she is of her body.

“This is who I am, take it or leave,” she wrote last year alongside an image of herself in her underwear. “I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I’m not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away.”

“I’m not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I’m not going to be told that I’m damaged goods because of my tattoos,” she added.