Kim and Khloé Kardashian Step Out in Style to Support Kendall Jenner's Latest 818 Tequila Launch

The event was a family affair attended by Kendall's parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner as well as sisters Kim, Khloé and Kylie

By
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

Published on August 19, 2022 12:20 PM
Kim Kardashian is seen on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The second annual 8.18 party hosted by Kendall Jenner and 818 Tequila was a family affair!

The Kardashian-Jenner squad showed their support for Kendall Thursday night to celebrate the announcement of Eight Reserve by 818 Tequila at an event in Malibu.

Jenner, 26, was joined by her sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, as well as parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. Kris, 66, was accompanied by boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kim, 41, was seen wearing a skintight gray jumpsuit which she paired with a sparkling micro Balenciaga bag and her now-iconic bleached hair as she left the party.

The Kardashians leave the 818 Tequila party at SoHo House in Malibu, CA
Khloé Kardashian, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner. BACKGRID

Khloé, 38, wore an oversize gray jean jacket over her black ensemble with her hair pulled into a high bun and bright red nails.

Gray was the color of the night as recent birthday-girl, Kylie, 25, also sported the color and was seen walking out of the party alongside her mom's boyfriend, Gamble, wearing a flowy gray dress with her hair worn down and long.

Kris brought out a pop of color wearing a baby pink suit jacket. After the group left the event they kept the festivities going at Nobu Malibu.

The Kardashians leave the 818 Tequila party at SoHo House in Malibu, CA
Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble. BACKGRID

PEOPLE: Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu

The model's close friends Justin and Hailey Bieber were also there to celebrate the launch and joined the family in the VIP section.

While at the event, guests sipped on the not-yet-released product out of champagne glasses along with some signature drinks and small bites.

Kendall Jenner.
Kendall Jenner.
L: Caption Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: Sophie Sahara
R: Caption Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: Sophie Sahara

Kris shared some behind the scenes footage of the party on her Instagram Story which showed a bartending robot preparing a drink using 818 Tequila Blanco.

Kendall announced she was entering the liquor business in February 2021 with much fanfare, and officially launched 818 Tequila that May.

She announced the launch of her company's latest Añejo Reserve, Eight Reserve by 818 Thursday on her Instagram in a series of posts.

"An incredible blend of Añejos aged up to 8 years in French and American oak barrels," she explained in a post showcasing the product's bottle which is shaped like an eight.

The drink will be available in New York, California, Illinois, Florida, Nevada and Texas starting September 19.

