Kim and Khloé Kardashian Have a Jumpsuit Moment in Armenia: Their Style and Beauty Breakdown

We can only imagine that packing for a trip to Armenia is no small feat for the Kardashians (and their glam squads). Between the outfits, the shoes, the beauty products and the designer luggage to carry it all in, the haul is REAL. But Kim and Khloé are definitely making a sartorial impact in the home of their ancestors, especially with their latest looks — coordinating jumpsuits.

The sisters paid their respects at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex outside the nation’s capital of Yerevan. Kim wore a patriotic all-red design (red is one of the colors in the Armenian flag) and Khloé opted for a more form-fitting one-shoulder, blue onesie (another color represented in the country’s flag).

For their visit to the Mother Armenia statue, Kim and Khloé also had matching moments, both wearing head-to-toe neutral tones. Khloé selected an olive side-slit skirt and camel leather jacket, while Kim went for a nude bodycon dress and oversize topper.

As for their beauty looks, the stars have been experimenting with bold eye colors like turquoise liner and metallic blue shadows. Kim returned to her long, brunette hair for the trip and Khloé is currently blonder than ever. Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Jen Atkin are in Armenia with the stars to make sure their conturing is on fleek and their flyways are in check.

