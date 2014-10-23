Kim and Kanye Use $220 Toothbrushes (Are You All That Surprised?)

While it’s tough to find a shot of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West smiling big enough to show their teeth (photographic proof below), we can pretty much guarantee they have flawless pearly whites. Our evidence: Mr. and Mrs. West clean their chompers with his-and-hers toothbrushes that carry a price tag of $220 each.

It’s not as if we imagined that Kardashian and West use the free toothbrushes they get from the dentist or that they wait until the family pack goes on sale at the drugstore then stock up. To be honest, we never spent much time at all mulling over their dental hygiene. But now that we know the couple keeps a set of the “Birkin bag of toothbrushes” in their bathroom, we can’t say we’re all that shocked. This is a couple, after all, known for doing everything over-the-top, so it’s no wonder they’ve taken even this menial daily task to the next level.

The toothbrush in question is the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean, and according to the press release, it whitens your teeth in under a week, removes seven times more plaque than other brushes and has five settings depending on your mood that day. (We didn’t realize our moods could affect our teeth so much.) It comes in black, white and pink — West has a black one and Kardashian has a white one — and is designed to look super sleek when displayed in your bathroom. The coolest part might be that, unlike other electric toothbrushes, it doesn’t have a clunky charging stand; you just rest the toothbrush in a special charging rinsing cup.

The only question left is: Does Nori have her own kiddie version of the brush?

So, would you ever spend over $200 on a toothbrush? Or do you think it’s a little ridiculous?

