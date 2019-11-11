Mini-Me Alert! The Viral Amazon Coat Now Comes in Kids' Sizes

Image zoom

If you love the Amazon coat and have a little one, you’re in for a treat: The infamous Orolay jacket now comes in a children’s version.

The Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, which went viral last year, continues to be a popular choice among Amazon shoppers — it still dominates as the number one best-selling women’s jacket. Celebrities love it, too: Oprah recently cited the coat as one of her favorite things this year (along with many other cozy gift-worthy essentials). And after adding a bright red to its lineup last month, the brand has now released the coat in kids’ sizes.

Buy It! Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat, $109.99; amazon.com

The Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat is unisex and comes in three of the jacket’s original colors (black, navy, and green), plus the new red version. The down jacket is wind-proof and water-resistant, has a fleece-lined hood, and features six zippered pockets. It’s available in sizes that will fit most children between four to 12 years old; Orolay notes that the jacket is meant to have a roomy fit.

The new children’s coat has quickly become one of Amazon’s top new releases, and the green option is already sold out in two sizes. So if you really want one, you’ll probably want to grab it before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when we anticipate that both the adult and kid sizes will be marked down (and subsequently disappear).

Not to mention, Orolay also makes a different jacket for kids similar to the down coat that comes with a removable faux fur hood and is available in a sunny yellow. Whichever version you decide to get, we know one thing: You and your Orolay-mini-me will be super warm this winter.