Kid Cudi Wears $2,000 Vetements Teddy Bear Slippers to Red Carpet Premiere of Don't Look Up

Kid Cudi attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021

Kid Cudi is keeping it cool — and comfy! — on the red carpet.

On Sunday evening, the 37-year-old singer attended the red carpet premiere of his new film, Don't Look Up, where he eschewed expected formal footwear for a pair of VETEMENTS Wild Cat Teddy Slippers while posing for photographs.

Cudi, who stars as character DJ Chello in the film, completed his look with an orange hoodie, black, ski-like pants and a Gucci x Balenciaga puffer coat.

The "Day 'n' Night" musician also had his hair dyed light blue. The color could be seen popping out from underneath his beanie.

Alongside starring in the forthcoming film, Cudi also contributed to the project's soundtrack, performing on "Just Look Up," a collaboration between himself and Ariana Grande, who also has a role in the upcoming end of the world dramedy.

Kid Cudi attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Cudi's furry fashion moment on the red carpet in New York City over the weekend isn't the first time the artist has played around with his fashion this year.

While appearing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live back in April, Cudi honored Kurt Cobain when he channeled the late musician during both of his musical performances, wearing outfits reminiscent of ones the Nirvana rocker previously donned.

First hitting the Studio 8H stage for a performance of his track, "Tequila Shots," Cudi sported a green cardigan that many fans pointed out looked comparable to the one that Cobain wore during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged concert back in 1993.

Kid Cudi, Saturday Night Live Credit: NBC

Then, for his second number, Cudi performed his song "Sad People," in a spaghetti-strapped floral dress that was similar to the one that the late musician wore on the 1993 cover of the magazine, The Face. The musician also wore a shirt honoring late SNL cast member Chris Farley, who died in 1997.

His stint as the musical guest on SNL fell near the anniversary of the day Cobain died in 1994 at age 27.

Months later, Cudi opened up about his decision to wear a dress on the late-night comedy sketch series, where he said he mapped out the idea years in advance.

"The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock 'n' roll to me," Cudi said on an episode of HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted in late June. "That was cool."

"So I already made my mind up years ago that I wanted to do this," he continued. "And it's cool because I'm also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do."

Cudi received a lot of backlash for his choice to wear a dress, but he explained that he was not bothered by the controversy around his choice of clothing. Instead, he laughed it off.