Khloé and Kim Kardashian Snuggle Up in Coordinating Swimsuits: 'Kiki and Koko Take Cabo'

We can thank Kylie Jenner for these stunning pics

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 02:15 PM
Khloe and Kim Kardashian matching bathing suits
Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé and Kim Kardashian proved that they're closer than ever — with cuddles in Cabo!

In new photos shared to Instagram on Thursday, the reality television stars and style moguls twinned in coordinating bathing suits while enjoying their time away in Cabo San Lucas.

The snapshots, photographed by the two's little sis Kylie Jenner, show the Good American founder, 38, in a square-neck brown one-piece and the SKIMS creator, 42, in a teensy black bikini. Both also sport oversize sunglasses.

If their matchy-matchy moment isn't enough to stand for their endearing sisterly bond, Khloé and Kim's poses are.

In joint photo shoot — captioned "Kiki and KoKo take Cabo" — the two snuggle up on a lounge chair and play-wrestle by the pool.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

It appears the post was a throwback to the trio's trip to Mexico, Kylie previously sharing her own swimsuit outfit pics to Instagram (set against a similar resort background) last month.

For her look, the makeup mogul opted for a two-piece with a bra-like top and cheeky bottoms.

"You my twin," Jenner captioned her post. Kim returned the love, replying, "Always and Forever."

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian twin in bikinis
Kylie Jenner/instagram

Being a part of a family filled with sisters who know how to work a camera is certainly a perk Khloé's taken advantage of.

In February, she praised supermodel sibling Kendall Jenner for capturing her "best angles" as she posed in a mini metallic bikini that left little to the imagination.

The 818 Tequila founder has also snapped pics for Kim, who, when posting her results to social media, poked fun at Kendall's memeable "long hands."

