Khloé and Kim Kardashian Join LaLa Anthony in Head-Turning Looks for Beyoncé's Birthday: 'Single Ladies'

The Good American founder shared a series of snaps to Instagram from Saturday night, alongside sister Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony, with the caption, "All the single ladies"

By
Published on September 12, 2022 06:16 PM
kim Khloe Kardashian at Beyonce's bday
Photo: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian slayed the style game for Beyonce's 41st birthday party Saturday night — and so did her squad.

The Good American founder, 38, shared a series of snaps from the star-studded event to Instagram on Monday, flaunting some serious sparkles alongside her sister, Kim Kardashian, 41, and their friend La La Anthony, 40. In an homage not only to the party's host, but also to the three women pictured, Khloé captioned the post "All the single ladies," touting their mutual status as single women.

The trio were all dressed accordingly for Queen Bey's roller-disco themed party, hosted at a Bel Air mansion several days after the singer turned 41 on September 4.

Khloé was decked out in a two-piece Couture set from Athens-based designer Celia Kritharioti, who called her a "disco queen," while Kim sported an eye-catching Balenciaga red-and-black striped catsuit.

Megan Fox, Drake, Adele, Bella Hadid and Kris Jenner were among the A-list attendees also celebrating in Bel Air on Saturday night, and while Kim's ex-husband Kanye West was not in attendance, Khloé's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was.

The former couple welcomed their second child together — a baby boy — in August, after separating in January. While they have kept details about their newest addition private since his birth last month, Kardashian has been open about her joy about being a mother of two. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told Elle.

In an Instagram post shared Friday, Kardashian subtly acknowledged her new status as mom-of-two, sharing a baby blue Moschino Baby gift set from Moschino owner, Jeremy Scott. The set included a diaper bag, hat and bib, all in a matching teddy bear print.

After an on-off relationship that began in 2016, the pair permanently separated following the NBA player's second public betrayal of Kardashian. Paternity results revealed Thompson, 31, had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols — news he confirmed in an Instagram Story on Jan. 3, along with an apology to Kardashian. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

