Good American is throwing it back with a nostalgic collaboration with TLC.

On Wednesday the all-inclusive clothing brand, cofounded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, announced its new CrazySexyGood campaign starring the '90s powerhouse group and inspired by their hit single "Unpretty."

The fashion label and music phenomenon joined forces in what they called a "natural" collaboration celebrating women empowerment and confidence.

"With this campaign, we are thrilled to honor and celebrate the women of TLC," Good American CEO Emma Grede said in a press release. "Having paved the way in both music and fashion, as well as acting as trailblazers on social matters, TLC represents the Good American woman in the best possible way, which is why it felt so natural for us to celebrate them with this campaign."

Members Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins rock '90s inspired looks styled from Good America's Better Than Leather collection as well as the label's best-selling denim and puffer jackets, all of which are available on goodamerican.com.

Chilli, 51, and T-Boz, 52, show off their individual style while unifying in matching outfits including a denim-on-denim look and vibrant neon puffer coats.

"It is so important for young women to have role models to look up to. It's incredible to see a brand like Good American that stands for empowering women and promoting the message that you don't need to change your body shape, style, or who you are, just to fit into what society considers sexy," Chilli said in a statement.

Noting that TLC "were never the typical 'girly-girls' society expected us to be," the singer prided on the group and Good American's authentic and unapologetic message saying, "This is the way TLC started and it's who we are today."

T-Boz shared that the duo are "proud to be a part of a campaign that's about celebrating real women, with real curves, and empowering them to remain true to themselves and feel confident and sexy in their own skin."

"There is so much pressure placed on women in society, and we're made to feel as though we aren't good enough just because we don't fit into traditional standards of beauty. We have always stayed true to who TLC is as a group when it comes to our music, our lyrics, the clothes we wear, and how we present ourselves," she added.



CrazySexyGood also features a video campaign in which the TLC ladies opened up about their love for the diverse denim brand — "Good American is made for these type of bun-buns," T-Boz joked — the group's trailblazing 30-year career and remembering TLC's late member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes.

"So she may not be here physically, but you'll feel the essence of Left Eye no matter what we do. We always keep that legacy alive," T-Boz and Chilli shared of the musician, who died in a car crash in 2002.

They also referenced the lyrics of their hit single "Unpretty" in talking about their self-confidence.

Since its debut in October 2016, which saw a $1 million dollar revenue on its first day of sales according to PR Newswire, Good American has participated in a mega denim-focused collaboration with Zara in and extended into swimsuits in 2021.