Khloé Kardashian's Good American Activewear Line Is Here: 'We Always Lead with Fit First'

If anyone knows the importance of a good pair of exercise leggings, it’s Khloé Kardashian. Over the past few years, the reality star and entrepreneur has made fitness a huge lifestyle focus — personally and professionally. Her millions (and millions and millions) of social media followers get a front-row seat to her workout routines — which have recently picked back up in full force after the birth of her daughter True Thompson in April. And if you follow her, you already know that she and business partner Emma Grede just launched an activewear line as part of their Good American brand. What you might not know is that it's selling out -- fast.

“Moving into activewear was a natural next step for Good American,” Kardashian tells PEOPLE exclusively of the exciting new launch. “When we think about new categories, our biggest priority is to always provide women with wardrobe staples, giving them options to get them through their busy daily lives and that make them look and feel their best. Fitness is my passion so I am so excited for this and can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The new performance line is priced from $59 to $149 and is available in sizes 0-7 (XS-4X), staying true to the size-inclusive ethos the brand was founded upon.

“We always lead with fit first. We want women to know that just like our denim and bodysuits, when you come to Good American for anything, you know you’ll have the best fit, period,” Khloé shares. “What’s most different about activewear is the technical details, because it’s not only about looking best but it’s super important that the pieces perform as well.”

So how do the pieces actually perform? Basically like shapewear — really, really cute shapewear that makes you feel confident enough to plaster it all over your Instagram, and wear it from the gym to brunch and maybe even out at night. The four-way stretch compression fabric provides support and prevents slippage (because what’s worse than a pair of workout leggings that don’t say up!?). Plus, it has moisture-wicking technology so you feel dry even after a sweaty workout. [Editor’s note: I tested the clothes at a N.Y.C. bootcamp-style workout with celeb trainer Akin Akman, and in my experience, the claims hold up.]

“The industry is notorious for catering to a specific shape and size, and we are here to change that,” Kardashian says. “Our #GoodSquad is a group of real, confident and badass women who celebrate and inspire Good American’s commitment to inclusivity, diversity, body positivity and female empowerment. We love to highlight our Squad and members of our community on the Good American social channels to promote inclusivity.”

Kardashian, who calls fitness her “passion,” says the Core Power leggings are one of her favorite pieces in “the collection because of their “super” high-waisted fit. And the sports bras help provide the support she needs during her intensive circuit training workouts.

“We wanted to make them really supportive, which so many sports bras aren’t,” she shares. “We used a triple layering fabric technique. Now that we have Performance from Good American, I will be living in athleisure even more — if that’s even possible.”

